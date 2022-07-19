Amanda Lemos’ Net Worth Increases After $50k Bonus at UFC Long Island

Amanda Lemos’ net worth increased after her performance this past Saturday at UFC Long Island. Lemos cashed as a -300 betting favorite against Michelle Waterson, defeating Waterson by way of submission due to a guillotine choke just a minute and a half into the second round.

With the win, Lemos shoots up three positions in the UFC women’s strawweight rankings and is now ranked eighth overall in the UFC’s 115lbs division. While her overall pay remains undisclosed due to her UFC contract, Lemos was rewarded a $50,000 performance bonus for her submission win on Saturday, which increases the Brazillian mixed martial artist’s net worth to just over a half million dollars.

AMANDA LEMOS JUMPS GUILLOTINE AND FINISHES THE KARATE HOTTIE pic.twitter.com/p1U4GaAMx6 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 16, 2022

Amanda Lemos’ Net Worth After UFC on ABC 3

Based on various sources, Amanda Lemos’ net worth was estimated to be in and around $500,000, headed into Saturday’s co-main event bout at UFC Long Island. After the win, Lemos earned a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, along with an estimated $68,000 in both base pay, win bonus, and incentive pay for her co-main event bout on Saturday night.

With the submission win on Saturday, Lemos has earned $100,000 in UFC bonus money so far in her UFC career and has earned a performance bonus in each of her last two wins, including a highly entertaining split decision win over Angela Hill back in December of last year.

Though payouts for her trainers, corner team, and coaches are undisclosed, it is estimated that Amanda Lemos now has a net worth of in and around $600,000, after her performance on Saturday night in New York.

The win for Lemos shoots her up the UFC strawweight rankings and puts her about one big win away from earning a spot within the top five of the division. Lemos has won 6 of her last 7 UFC bouts, with her only recent loss coming against former UFC women’s strawweight champion, and fellow Brazillian, Jessica Andrade, earlier this year.

With a strong performance on Saturday night, Lemos is likely to return to the octagon in a quick turnaround, and will likely be featured in another high-stakes women’s UFC strawweight bout before the year 2022 is over.