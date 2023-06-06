The women’s MMA GOAT Amanda Nunes is back in action and looking to defend her bantamweight champion yet again as she takes on No. 5 ranked contender Irene Aldana for the main event in the UFC’s return to Canada for UFC 289. Scroll below for information on Nunes’ career earnings, net worth, UFC record, next fight, age, height, and girlfriend.

Is Amanda Nunes the GOAT of WMMA? pic.twitter.com/5y2HXZnJfF — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) June 5, 2023

Amanda Nunes Career Earnings

Amanda Nunes has been around in the UFC for 10 years and has become one of the highest-paid female athletes of all time in the UFC with a salary of $5,161,500.

In her last fight, she reclaimed her bantamweight championship by defeating Julianna Pena. It was rumored that she had a base salary of $500,000 to show and doubled that with the win along with her promotional bonus which netted her an estimated $1,032,000.

Amanda Nunes Net Worth

Amanda Nunes has made an estimated $5 Million during her time in the UFC but has an estimated net worth of $8-$10 Million.

Nunes has been a professional fighter since 2008 and has fought through the ranks on Strikeforce and Invicta FC before making her UFC debut in 2013.

With a win on Saturday night at UFC 289, Nunes can increase her net worth by over an estimated $1 Million with a win and promotional bonus.

Outside the octagon, Nunes is notably partnered with Celsius Energy Drink.

Amanda Nunes UFC Record

Amanda Nunes holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 22-5 which includes 17 wins inside the distance. She will be looking to improve her 15-2 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 289.

Amanda Nunes Next Fight

Amanda Nunes will fight Irene Aldana in the five-round main event championship fight this Saturday at UFC 289. This fight will be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Nunes (-333) as the heavy favorite.

Amanda Nunes Age, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Amanda Nunes is fighting out of Miami, Florida but is originally from Pojuca, Bahia, Brazil.

She is married to current UFC fighter Nina Nunes formerly known as Nina Ansaroff. They have a daughter together and are expecting another later this year.

Age: 35 Born: Pojuca, Bahia, Brazil Height: 5’8″ Weight: 135 pounds Reach: 69″ Coach/Trainer: Roger Krahl



