Amari Cooper: Three Teams Who Should Sign Free Agent WR

Wide receiver Amari Cooper remains unsigned. The soon-to-be 31-year-old could still be effective for the right team. Here are three teams that should sign Cooper.

Dallas Cowboys

Amari Cooper is either going to come to Dallas or he's going to block me on instagram theres no in between … ALL IN pic.twitter.com/M0MqSlQ4Ud — J Tuck (@jtuck151) April 29, 2025

Could there be a reunion in Big D?

Cooper played some of the best football of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, recording 292 receptions, 3,893 yards, and 27 touchdowns.

Dak Prescott would love to have Cooper back as a No. 2 option behind CeeDee Lamb.

Even after free agency and the draft, Dallas still has question marks at receiver. Jonathan Mingo, Jalen Brooks, and Jalen Tolbert will be the leading candidates for the second wideout.

Cooper could step right in and line up on the outside as the No. 2.

Seattle Seahawks

.@AmariCooper9 in Week 5? 11 catches.

226 yards.

And one of the best TDs you saw last season. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/Dp20Xb7qEv — NFL (@NFL) March 28, 2020

There’s a new sheriff in town in Seattle.

After three years of Geno Smith as the full-time starter, Seattle traded the veteran to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Seattle then signed Sam Darnold to a three-year contract in free agency.

The Seahawks made a few major changes in the receiving corps.

Seattle traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and released longtime Seahawks staple Tyler Lockett.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba will likely be Darnold’s top option, followed by the recently signed Cooper Kupp.

The No. 3 wide receiver position is wide open. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the likely candidate, but rookie Tory Horton could see some time.

Cooper gives Darnold another target for a team that could win the NFC West.

Arizona Cardinals

👐 10 catches

🏃 217 yards

🙌 3 TDs@AmariCooper9 put on a career game vs. the Eagles 💯 pic.twitter.com/1J2M18uN0P — NFL (@NFL) June 17, 2019

There is no question as to the identity of the No. 1 receiver in Arizona. That title belongs to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Frankly, Trey McBride might be Kyler Murray’s favorite after a 111-catch season.

Besides those two players, Murray is throwing to Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson, Zay Jones, and Simi Fehoko.

Cooper could be the veteran the Cardinals need to elevate their offense.