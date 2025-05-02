NFL News and Rumors

Amari Cooper: Three Teams Who Should Sign Free Agent WR

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
2 min read
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper runs the ball.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper remains unsigned. The soon-to-be 31-year-old could still be effective for the right team. Here are three teams that should sign Cooper.

Dallas Cowboys

Could there be a reunion in Big D?

Cooper played some of the best football of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, recording 292 receptions, 3,893 yards, and 27 touchdowns.

Dak Prescott would love to have Cooper back as a No. 2 option behind CeeDee Lamb.

Even after free agency and the draft, Dallas still has question marks at receiver. Jonathan Mingo, Jalen Brooks, and Jalen Tolbert will be the leading candidates for the second wideout.

Cooper could step right in and line up on the outside as the No. 2.

Seattle Seahawks

There’s a new sheriff in town in Seattle.

After three years of Geno Smith as the full-time starter, Seattle traded the veteran to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Seattle then signed Sam Darnold to a three-year contract in free agency.

The Seahawks made a few major changes in the receiving corps.

Seattle traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and released longtime Seahawks staple Tyler Lockett.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba will likely be Darnold’s top option, followed by the recently signed Cooper Kupp.

The No. 3 wide receiver position is wide open. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the likely candidate, but rookie Tory Horton could see some time.

Cooper gives Darnold another target for a team that could win the NFC West.

Arizona Cardinals

There is no question as to the identity of the No. 1 receiver in Arizona. That title belongs to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Frankly, Trey McBride might be Kyler Murray’s favorite after a 111-catch season.

Besides those two players, Murray is throwing to Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson, Zay Jones, and Simi Fehoko.

Cooper could be the veteran the Cardinals need to elevate their offense.

Topics  
NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

