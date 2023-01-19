American Express 2023: Tee Times, Field, Odds, and Weather

The PGA Tour heads to the West Coast this weekend for the 2023 American Express in California. Two former champions in Jon Rahm and Si Woo Kim return to the PGA WEST in hopes of winning the title again.
There will be a star-studded field in Palm Springs with players like No.2 player in the world Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and others in action this weekend.
The 2023 American Express will feature a new format with the field playing on three different courses this weekend: the Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club. While none are particularly long courses, players will need to adapt to a different green throughout the first 3 days.
Scroll down below for more information about the 2023 American Express tee times, field, odds and weather forecast.
American Express 2023 Field
The American Express draws out the most competitive field so far in 2023. There will be ten top 20 players competing this weekend including Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
After winning the Sentry Test of Champions, Rahm leads the field with the best odds to win. He previously won the American Express in 2018 but was caught slandering the tournament setup earlier this week.
The PGA Tour will have the field playing on three different courses through three days. Players will need to quickly adjust, as each course brings a different level of difficulty. Check out our course preview here.
American Express 2023 Tee Times
The PGA Tour resumes on Thursday January 19 at PGA WEST Golf Courses with the first group of players teeing off at 11:30 a.m ET.
Unlike the rest of the PGA Tour events, there will be six different tee offs this weekend.
Players will be playing across three different courses, including the PGA West Stadium Course, PGA West Nicklaus Course and La Quinta Country Club.
The first tee starts at 11:30 am with six different groups teeing off at once.
Scroll down below for a complete American Express time list and the featured groups to look out for.
American Express 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1
There are a few exciting pairings at PGA WEST golf course this weekend. The best pairs will be teeing off on the La Quinta Country Club on hole No.1 to start off the weekend.
Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler will be paired together and will begin tee off at 11:41 a.m. Meanwhile, the favorite Jon Rahm won’t be teeing off with his partner Rickie Fowler until 1:31 p.m.
Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.
- 11:41 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler
- 12:14 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
- 12:47 p.m. ET: Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala
- 1:31 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.
PGA West Course — Hole No.1
|11:30 a.m.
|Austin Cook, Jason Dufner
|11:41 a.m.
|Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski
|11:52 a.m.
|Paul Haley II, Kevin Yu
|12:03 p.m.
|Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair
|12:14 p.m.
|Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson
|12:25 p.m.
|S.H. Kim, Eric Cole
|12:36 p.m.
|Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira
|12:47 p.m.
|Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Byrd
|12:58 p.m.
|Brice Garnett, James Hahn
|1:09 p.m.
|Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo
|1:20 p.m.
|Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer
|1:31 p.m.
|Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas
|1:42 p.m.
|Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe
PGA West Stadium Course Nicklaus Tournament Course — Hole No.1
|11:30 a.m.
|Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley
|11:41 a.m.
|Zach Johnson, Russell Knox
|11:52 a.m.
|Harrison Endycott, John Pak
|12:03 p.m.
|Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu
|12:14 p.m.
|Aaron Wise, Sebastian Munoz
|12:25 p.m.
|Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles
|12:36 p.m.
|Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam
|12:47 p.m.
|Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley
|12:58 p.m.
|Tom Hoge, Luke List
|1:09 p.m.
|Matti Schmid, Vincent Norrman
|1:20 p.m.
|Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs
|1:31 p.m.
|Sam Burns, Harris English
|1:42 p.m.
|Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton
La Quinta Country Club — Hole No.1
|11:30 a.m.
|Adam Long, Chez Reavie
|11:41 a.m.
|Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler
|11:52 a.m.
|Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh
|12:03 p.m.
|Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele
|12:14 p.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
|12:25 p.m.
|Davis Thompson, Will Gordon
|12:36 p.m.
|Davis Riley, Beau Hossler
|12:47 p.m.
|Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala
|12:58 p.m.
|Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers
|1:09 p.m.
|Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
|1:20 p.m.
|Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire
|1:31 p.m.
|Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
|1:42 p.m.
|Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat
PGA West Course — Hole No.10
|11:30 a.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney
|11:41 a.m.
|Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris
|11:52 a.m.
|Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester
|12:03 p.m.
|Peter Malnati, Ben Martin
|12:14 p.m.
|Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway
|12:25 p.m.
|Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa
|12:36 p.m.
|Brian Stuard, John Huh
|12:47 p.m.
|Kevin Chappell, Ben An
|12:58 p.m.
|J.T. Poston, Brian Harman
|1:09 p.m.
|Carson Young, Caleb Surratt
|1:20 p.m.
|Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett
|1:31 p.m.
|Sungjae Im, Jason Day
|1:42 p.m.
|Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander
PGA West Stadium Course Nicklaus Tournament Course — Hole No.10
|11:30 a.m.
|Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley
|11:41 a.m.
|Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell
|11:52 a.m.
|Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou
|12:03 p.m.
|Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab
|12:14 p.m.
|Cam Davis, C. Bezudenhuit
|12:25 p.m.
|Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez
|12:36 p.m.
|Danny Lee, David Lingmerth
|12:47 p.m.
|Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore
|12:58 p.m.
|K.H. Lee, Erik van Rooyen
|1:09 p.m.
|Harry Hall, Dylan Wu
|1:20 p.m.
|Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky
|1:31 p.m.
|Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo
|1:42 p.m.
|Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes
La Quinta Country Club — Hole No.10
|11:30 a.m.
|Adam Schenk, Bill Haas
|11:41 a.m.
|Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
|11:52 a.m.
|MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak
|12:03 p.m.
|Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang
|12:14 p.m.
|Joel Dahman, Andrew Landry
|12:25 p.m.
|Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone
|12:36 p.m.
|Ryan Armour, Justin Lower
|12:47 p.m.
|Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore
|12:58 p.m.
|Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim
|1:09 p.m.
|Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant
|1:20 p.m.
|Doug Gihm, Max McGreevy
|1:31 p.m.
|Nick Taylor, Martin Laird
|1:42 p.m.
|Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens
American Express 2023 Odds | Odds to Win American Express 2023
After a few weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour prepares for its West Coast swing as the field takes on the PGA West.
It’s a strong field at the American Express with ten top 20 players heading to Palm Springs this weekend for the Pro-Am.
For the 2023 American Express, Jon Rahm leads the field with the best odds to win with +700. While No.2 player in the world Scottie Scheffler has +1000 odds.
Below, we’ll break down the top 10 American Express odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.
|The American Express Golfers
|American Express Odds
|Play
|Jon Rahm
|+700
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1000
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1200
|Tony Finau
|+1500
|Will Zalatoris
|+2000
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|Tom Kim
|+2200
|Cameron Young
|+220
|Sungjae Im
|+2500
|Sam Burns
|+4000
American Express 2023 Weather Forecast
The weather conditions look perfect this weekend in Palm Springs. The skies look clear with zero percent of rain while the weather is absolutely perfect with no crazy wind gusts.
The playing conditions should be no less than ideal for the full field at the PGA West.
Check out the chart below for the 2023 American Express weather forecast.
|DAY
|TEMP (°F)
|AM WINDS
|% AM RAINS
|PM WINDS
|%PM RAINS
|Thursday
|45 / 63
|W 4 mph
|0%
|E 7 mph
|0%
|Friday
|39 / 61
|S 6 mph
|0%
|S 5 mph
|0%
|Saturday
|43 / 64
|W 4 mph
|0%
|S 4 mph
|0%
|Sunday
|46 / 68
|E 4 mph
|0%
|E 5 mph
|0%