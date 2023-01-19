Golf News and Rumors

American Express 2023: Tee Times, Field, Odds, and Weather Forecast

Gia Nguyen
American Express 2023: Tee Times, Field, Odds, and Weather
The PGA Tour heads to the West Coast this weekend for the 2023 American Express in California. Two former champions in Jon Rahm and Si Woo Kim return to the PGA WEST in hopes of winning the title again.

There will be a star-studded field in Palm Springs with players like No.2 player in the world Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and others in action this weekend.

The 2023 American Express will feature a new format with the field playing on three different courses this weekend: the Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club. While none are particularly long courses, players will need to adapt to a different green throughout the first 3 days.

Scroll down below for more information about the 2023 American Express tee times, field, odds and weather forecast.

American Express 2023 Field

The American Express draws out the most competitive field so far in 2023. There will be ten top 20 players competing this weekend including Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

After winning the Sentry Test of Champions, Rahm leads the field with the best odds to win. He previously won the American Express in 2018 but was caught slandering the tournament setup earlier this week.

The PGA Tour will have the field playing on three different courses through three days. Players will need to quickly adjust, as each course brings a different level of difficulty. Check out our course preview here.

American Express 2023 Tee Times

The PGA Tour resumes on Thursday January 19 at PGA WEST Golf Courses with the first group of players teeing off at 11:30 a.m ET.

Unlike the rest of the PGA Tour events, there will be six different tee offs this weekend.

Players will be playing across three different courses, including the PGA West Stadium Course, PGA West Nicklaus Course and La Quinta Country Club.

The first tee starts at 11:30 am with six different groups teeing off at once.

Scroll down below for a complete American Express time list and the featured groups to look out for.

American Express 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

There are a few exciting pairings at PGA WEST golf course this weekend. The best pairs will be teeing off on the La Quinta Country Club on hole No.1 to start off the weekend.

Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler will be paired together and will begin tee off at 11:41 a.m. Meanwhile, the favorite Jon Rahm won’t be teeing off with his partner Rickie Fowler until 1:31 p.m.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

  • 11:41 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler
  • 12:14 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
  • 12:47 p.m. ET: Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala
  • 1:31 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

PGA West Course — Hole No.1

11:30 a.m. Austin Cook, Jason Dufner
11:41 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski
11:52 a.m. Paul Haley II, Kevin Yu
12:03 p.m. Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair
12:14 p.m. Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson
12:25 p.m. S.H. Kim, Eric Cole
12:36 p.m. Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira
12:47 p.m. Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Byrd
12:58 p.m. Brice Garnett, James Hahn
1:09 p.m. Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo
1:20 p.m. Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer
1:31 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas
1:42 p.m. Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe

PGA West Stadium Course Nicklaus Tournament Course — Hole No.1

11:30 a.m. Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley
11:41 a.m. Zach Johnson, Russell Knox
11:52 a.m. Harrison Endycott, John Pak
12:03 p.m. Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu
12:14 p.m. Aaron Wise, Sebastian Munoz
12:25 p.m. Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles
12:36 p.m. Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam
12:47 p.m. Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley
12:58 p.m. Tom Hoge, Luke List
1:09 p.m. Matti Schmid, Vincent Norrman
1:20 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs
1:31 p.m. Sam Burns, Harris English
1:42 p.m. Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton

La Quinta Country Club — Hole No.1

11:30 a.m. Adam Long, Chez Reavie
11:41 a.m. Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler
11:52 a.m. Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh
12:03 p.m. Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele
12:14 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
12:25 p.m. Davis Thompson, Will Gordon
12:36 p.m. Davis Riley, Beau Hossler
12:47 p.m. Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala
12:58 p.m. Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers
1:09 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
1:20 p.m. Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire
1:31 p.m. Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
1:42 p.m. Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat

PGA West Course — Hole No.10

11:30 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney
11:41 a.m. Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris
11:52 a.m. Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester
12:03 p.m. Peter Malnati, Ben Martin
12:14 p.m. Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway
12:25 p.m. Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa
12:36 p.m. Brian Stuard, John Huh
12:47 p.m. Kevin Chappell, Ben An
12:58 p.m. J.T. Poston, Brian Harman
1:09 p.m. Carson Young, Caleb Surratt
1:20 p.m. Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett
1:31 p.m. Sungjae Im, Jason Day
1:42 p.m. Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander

PGA West Stadium Course Nicklaus Tournament Course — Hole No.10

11:30 a.m. Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley
11:41 a.m. Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell
11:52 a.m. Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou
12:03 p.m. Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab
12:14 p.m. Cam Davis, C. Bezudenhuit
12:25 p.m. Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez
12:36 p.m. Danny Lee, David Lingmerth
12:47 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore
12:58 p.m. K.H. Lee, Erik van Rooyen
1:09 p.m. Harry Hall, Dylan Wu
1:20 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky
1:31 p.m. Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo
1:42 p.m. Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes

La Quinta Country Club — Hole No.10

11:30 a.m. Adam Schenk, Bill Haas
11:41 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
11:52 a.m. MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak
12:03 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang
12:14 p.m. Joel Dahman, Andrew Landry
12:25 p.m. Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone
12:36 p.m. Ryan Armour, Justin Lower
12:47 p.m. Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore
12:58 p.m. Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim
1:09 p.m. Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant
1:20 p.m. Doug Gihm, Max McGreevy
1:31 p.m. Nick Taylor, Martin Laird
1:42 p.m. Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens

American Express 2023 Odds | Odds to Win American Express 2023

After a few weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour prepares for its West Coast swing as the field takes on the PGA West.

It’s a strong field at the American Express with ten top 20 players heading to Palm Springs this weekend for the Pro-Am.

For the 2023 American Express, Jon Rahm leads the field with the best odds to win with +700. While No.2 player in the world Scottie Scheffler has +1000 odds.

Below, we’ll break down the top 10 American Express odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.

The American Express Golfers American Express Odds Play
Jon Rahm +700 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +1000 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +1200 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +1500 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +2000 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2200 BetOnline logo
Tom Kim +2200 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +220 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +2500 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +4000 BetOnline logo

American Express 2023 Weather Forecast

The weather conditions look perfect this weekend in Palm Springs. The skies look clear with zero percent of rain while the weather is absolutely perfect with no crazy wind gusts.

The playing conditions should be no less than ideal for the full field at the PGA West.

Check out the chart below for the 2023 American Express weather forecast.

DAY TEMP (°F) AM WINDS % AM RAINS PM WINDS %PM RAINS
Thursday 45 / 63 W 4 mph 0% E 7 mph 0%
Friday 39 / 61 S 6 mph 0% S 5 mph 0%
Saturday 43 / 64 W 4 mph 0% S 4 mph 0%
Sunday 46 / 68 E 4 mph 0% E 5 mph 0%
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
