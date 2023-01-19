American Express 2023: Tee Times, Field, Odds, and Weather

The PGA Tour heads to the West Coast this weekend for the 2023 American Express in California. Two former champions in Jon Rahm and Si Woo Kim return to the PGA WEST in hopes of winning the title again.

There will be a star-studded field in Palm Springs with players like No.2 player in the world Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and others in action this weekend.

The 2023 American Express will feature a new format with the field playing on three different courses this weekend: the Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club. While none are particularly long courses, players will need to adapt to a different green throughout the first 3 days.

Scroll down below for more information about the 2023 American Express tee times, field, odds and weather forecast.

American Express 2023 Field

The American Express draws out the most competitive field so far in 2023. There will be ten top 20 players competing this weekend including Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

After winning the Sentry Test of Champions, Rahm leads the field with the best odds to win. He previously won the American Express in 2018 but was caught slandering the tournament setup earlier this week.

The PGA Tour will have the field playing on three different courses through three days. Players will need to quickly adjust, as each course brings a different level of difficulty. Check out our course preview here.

American Express 2023 Tee Times

The PGA Tour resumes on Thursday January 19 at PGA WEST Golf Courses with the first group of players teeing off at 11:30 a.m ET.

Unlike the rest of the PGA Tour events, there will be six different tee offs this weekend.

Players will be playing across three different courses, including the PGA West Stadium Course, PGA West Nicklaus Course and La Quinta Country Club.

The first tee starts at 11:30 am with six different groups teeing off at once.

Scroll down below for a complete American Express time list and the featured groups to look out for.

American Express 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

There are a few exciting pairings at PGA WEST golf course this weekend. The best pairs will be teeing off on the La Quinta Country Club on hole No.1 to start off the weekend.

Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler will be paired together and will begin tee off at 11:41 a.m. Meanwhile, the favorite Jon Rahm won’t be teeing off with his partner Rickie Fowler until 1:31 p.m.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

11:41 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler

12:14 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele

12:47 p.m. ET: Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala

1:31 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

PGA West Course — Hole No.1

11:30 a.m. Austin Cook, Jason Dufner 11:41 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski 11:52 a.m. Paul Haley II, Kevin Yu 12:03 p.m. Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair 12:14 p.m. Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson 12:25 p.m. S.H. Kim, Eric Cole 12:36 p.m. Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira 12:47 p.m. Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Byrd 12:58 p.m. Brice Garnett, James Hahn 1:09 p.m. Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo 1:20 p.m. Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer 1:31 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas 1:42 p.m. Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe

PGA West Stadium Course Nicklaus Tournament Course — Hole No.1

11:30 a.m. Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley 11:41 a.m. Zach Johnson, Russell Knox 11:52 a.m. Harrison Endycott, John Pak 12:03 p.m. Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu 12:14 p.m. Aaron Wise, Sebastian Munoz 12:25 p.m. Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles 12:36 p.m. Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam 12:47 p.m. Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley 12:58 p.m. Tom Hoge, Luke List 1:09 p.m. Matti Schmid, Vincent Norrman 1:20 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs 1:31 p.m. Sam Burns, Harris English 1:42 p.m. Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton

La Quinta Country Club — Hole No.1

11:30 a.m. Adam Long, Chez Reavie 11:41 a.m. Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler 11:52 a.m. Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh 12:03 p.m. Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele 12:14 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele 12:25 p.m. Davis Thompson, Will Gordon 12:36 p.m. Davis Riley, Beau Hossler 12:47 p.m. Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala 12:58 p.m. Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers 1:09 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy 1:20 p.m. Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire 1:31 p.m. Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler 1:42 p.m. Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat

PGA West Course — Hole No.10

11:30 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney 11:41 a.m. Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris 11:52 a.m. Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester 12:03 p.m. Peter Malnati, Ben Martin 12:14 p.m. Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway 12:25 p.m. Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa 12:36 p.m. Brian Stuard, John Huh 12:47 p.m. Kevin Chappell, Ben An 12:58 p.m. J.T. Poston, Brian Harman 1:09 p.m. Carson Young, Caleb Surratt 1:20 p.m. Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett 1:31 p.m. Sungjae Im, Jason Day 1:42 p.m. Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander

PGA West Stadium Course Nicklaus Tournament Course — Hole No.10

11:30 a.m. Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley 11:41 a.m. Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell 11:52 a.m. Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou 12:03 p.m. Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab 12:14 p.m. Cam Davis, C. Bezudenhuit 12:25 p.m. Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez 12:36 p.m. Danny Lee, David Lingmerth 12:47 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore 12:58 p.m. K.H. Lee, Erik van Rooyen 1:09 p.m. Harry Hall, Dylan Wu 1:20 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky 1:31 p.m. Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo 1:42 p.m. Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes

La Quinta Country Club — Hole No.10

11:30 a.m. Adam Schenk, Bill Haas 11:41 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith 11:52 a.m. MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak 12:03 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang 12:14 p.m. Joel Dahman, Andrew Landry 12:25 p.m. Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone 12:36 p.m. Ryan Armour, Justin Lower 12:47 p.m. Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore 12:58 p.m. Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim 1:09 p.m. Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant 1:20 p.m. Doug Gihm, Max McGreevy 1:31 p.m. Nick Taylor, Martin Laird 1:42 p.m. Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens

American Express 2023 Odds | Odds to Win American Express 2023

After a few weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour prepares for its West Coast swing as the field takes on the PGA West.

It’s a strong field at the American Express with ten top 20 players heading to Palm Springs this weekend for the Pro-Am.

For the 2023 American Express, Jon Rahm leads the field with the best odds to win with +700. While No.2 player in the world Scottie Scheffler has +1000 odds.

Below, we’ll break down the top 10 American Express odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.

The American Express Golfers American Express Odds Play Jon Rahm +700 Scottie Scheffler +1000 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Tony Finau +1500 Will Zalatoris +2000 Xander Schauffele +2200 Tom Kim +2200 Cameron Young +220 Sungjae Im +2500 Sam Burns +4000

American Express 2023 Weather Forecast

The weather conditions look perfect this weekend in Palm Springs. The skies look clear with zero percent of rain while the weather is absolutely perfect with no crazy wind gusts.

The playing conditions should be no less than ideal for the full field at the PGA West.

Check out the chart below for the 2023 American Express weather forecast.