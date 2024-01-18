Golf News and Rumors

American Express 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
American Express 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

The PGA Tour kicks off its West Coast swing with The American Express on Thursday, January 18. Find the 2024 American Express odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The American Express will be hosted at three California golf courses, including the PGA West Stadium Course, PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course, and La Quinta Country Club. All the players will play a round at each course before a 54-hole cut.

A strong field is set to play this weekend, highlighted by Scottie Scheffler, who opens as the odds-on favorite at +600 odds. Patrick Cantlay (+900), Xander Schauffele (+1000), Sungjae Im (+2000), and Justin Thomas (+2200) round out the top five contenders in the field.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for American Express 2024

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

How to Watch the American Express 2024

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: American Express 2024
  • 📅 Date: Thursday January 11, 2024
  • 🏆 American Express 2023 Winner:Jon Rahm
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 American Express Purse: $8,400,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course:PGA West Private Club House | La Quinta, California
  • 🎲 American Express 2024 Odds: Scottie Scheffler +600 | Patrick Cantlay +900 | Xander Schauffele +1000 | Sungjae Im +2000 | Justin Thomas +2200

The American Express 2024 Odds

The PGA Tour leaves Hawaii for La Quinta, California this weekend. While 2023 winner Jon Rahm won’t be defending his title at The American Express, the tournament will feature one of the strongest fields in tournament history with 22 of the top 50 players on the Official World Golf Rankings competing at La Quinta.

Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, will make his second start this season in California but will be faced with some stiff competition. Scheffler opens with +600 odds and will be joined by Patrick Cantlay (+900), Xander Schauffele (+1000), Sungjae Im (+2000), and Justin Thomas (+2200).

Check out the complete American Express Open 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers American Express 2024 Odds
Scottie Scheffler +600
Patrick Cantlay +900
Xander Schauffele +1000
Sungjae Im +2000
Justin Thomas +2200
Tom Kim +2500
Min Woo Lee +2800
Tony Finau +3000
Eric Cole +3000
Sam Burns +3300
Wyndham Clark +3500
Jason Day +3500
Rickie Fowler +3500
Chris Kirk +4500
Cameron Davis +5000
Si Woo Kim +5000
Taylor Montgomery +5000
Andrew Putnam +5500
Cameron Davis +6000
Shane Lowry +6000
Akshay Bhatia +6000
Adam Hadwin +6000
Daniel Berger +6500
Stephan Jaeger +6500
Alex Noren +6500
Beau Hossler +7500
Davis Thompson +8000
Thomas Detry +8000
Adam Schenk +8000
Billy Horschel +8000
Taylor Pendrith +6000

American Express 2024 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2024 American Express, including a +2200 longshot that offers plenty of value this week.

Tony Finau Top 10 Finish (+350)

Ranked in the top 25, Tony Finau is among the best golfers on the PGA Tour. While this will be his seventh career at the American Express, he hasn’t found that much success at the tournament.

Finau has only one finish inside the top 10 at the event during his career. However, he’s flashed improvement of late and has secured a T14 and T16 finish in the last four years. He looked in solid form at the Sentry a few weeks ago but he still needs to get better with his putter, which usually heats up later in the year.

Finau finishing inside the top 10 is a solid bet especially since he has a strong course history at PGA West.

Bet on Tony Finau Top 10 Finish (+350)

Scottie Scheffler(+600)

As always Scottie Scheffler is the favorite in the field. He’ll be making his fifth career start at The American Express, While he’s made three of the four prior cuts, he’s never won the event. His best result was a solo third in 2020.

Throughout the 2023 season, Scheffler put on a ball-striking clinic despite struggling with his putter. Scheffler made 21 career starts last year and finished in the top 12 in 19 appearances. This year, it seems like he’s found his putter after winning the Hero World Challenge. That should give him a strong chance to win his first event of the year at The American Express this weekend.

Bet on Scottie Scheffler(+600)

Sungjae Im (+2200)

Another strong candidate to win this weekend is Sungjae Im. He’s a proven winner and every week has a chance to win the entire tournament. He has a high-ceiling and two career wins under his belt.

Im is fresh off a T5 finish at The Sentry. In his five career starts at The American Express, Im has placed between 10th and 18th every time. He has a great course history here and has been knocking on the door for a win with each appearance.

With Im in strong form early, this could be the year that he finally breaks through at the event and at +2200 odds, he’s worth a shot here.

Bet on Sungjae Im (+2200)
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
The American Express 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The American Express 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
The American Express 2024 Purse Up 25% Since 2021; Winner’s Share Set At $1.51M
The American Express 2024 Purse Up 25% Since 2021; Winner’s Share Set At $1.51M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
Sony Open in Hawaii 2024 Scorecard For Waialae Country Club
Sony Open in Hawaii 2024 Scorecard For Waialae Country Club
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 10 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Sony Open 2024: How Much Does A Waialae Country Club Membership Cost?
Sony Open 2024: How Much Does A Waialae Country Club Membership Cost?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 10 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Sony Open in Hawaii 2024
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Sony Open in Hawaii 2024
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 10 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Sony Open in Hawaii 2024 Sleeper Picks: List Among Best Longshot Bets
Sony Open in Hawaii 2024 Sleeper Picks: List Among Best Longshot Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 10 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods Helped Increase Nike Revenue By 700% From $6.4B To $51.2B
Tiger Woods Helped Increase Nike Revenue By 700% From $6.4B To $51.2B
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 10 2024
More News
Arrow to top