American Express 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

The PGA Tour kicks off its West Coast swing with The American Express on Thursday, January 18. Find the 2024 American Express odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The American Express will be hosted at three California golf courses, including the PGA West Stadium Course, PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course, and La Quinta Country Club. All the players will play a round at each course before a 54-hole cut.

A strong field is set to play this weekend, highlighted by Scottie Scheffler, who opens as the odds-on favorite at +600 odds. Patrick Cantlay (+900), Xander Schauffele (+1000), Sungjae Im (+2000), and Justin Thomas (+2200) round out the top five contenders in the field.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for American Express 2024

How to Watch the American Express 2024

🏌 PGA Tour Event: American Express 2024

American Express 2024 📅 Date: Thursday January 11, 2024

Thursday January 11, 2024 🏆 American Express 2023 Winner: Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 American Express Purse: $8,400,000

$8,400,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: PGA West Private Club House | La Quinta, California

PGA West Private Club House | La Quinta, California 🎲 American Express 2024 Odds: Scottie Scheffler +600 | Patrick Cantlay +900 | Xander Schauffele +1000 | Sungjae Im +2000 | Justin Thomas +2200

The American Express 2024 Odds

The PGA Tour leaves Hawaii for La Quinta, California this weekend. While 2023 winner Jon Rahm won’t be defending his title at The American Express, the tournament will feature one of the strongest fields in tournament history with 22 of the top 50 players on the Official World Golf Rankings competing at La Quinta.

Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, will make his second start this season in California but will be faced with some stiff competition. Scheffler opens with +600 odds and will be joined by Patrick Cantlay (+900), Xander Schauffele (+1000), Sungjae Im (+2000), and Justin Thomas (+2200).

Check out the complete American Express Open 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers American Express 2024 Odds Scottie Scheffler +600 Patrick Cantlay +900 Xander Schauffele +1000 Sungjae Im +2000 Justin Thomas +2200 Tom Kim +2500 Min Woo Lee +2800 Tony Finau +3000 Eric Cole +3000 Sam Burns +3300 Wyndham Clark +3500 Jason Day +3500 Rickie Fowler +3500 Chris Kirk +4500 Cameron Davis +5000 Si Woo Kim +5000 Taylor Montgomery +5000 Andrew Putnam +5500 Cameron Davis +6000 Shane Lowry +6000 Akshay Bhatia +6000 Adam Hadwin +6000 Daniel Berger +6500 Stephan Jaeger +6500 Alex Noren +6500 Beau Hossler +7500 Davis Thompson +8000 Thomas Detry +8000 Adam Schenk +8000 Billy Horschel +8000 Taylor Pendrith +6000

American Express 2024 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2024 American Express, including a +2200 longshot that offers plenty of value this week.

Tony Finau Top 10 Finish (+350)

Ranked in the top 25, Tony Finau is among the best golfers on the PGA Tour. While this will be his seventh career at the American Express, he hasn’t found that much success at the tournament.

Finau has only one finish inside the top 10 at the event during his career. However, he’s flashed improvement of late and has secured a T14 and T16 finish in the last four years. He looked in solid form at the Sentry a few weeks ago but he still needs to get better with his putter, which usually heats up later in the year.

Finau finishing inside the top 10 is a solid bet especially since he has a strong course history at PGA West.

Scottie Scheffler(+600)

As always Scottie Scheffler is the favorite in the field. He’ll be making his fifth career start at The American Express, While he’s made three of the four prior cuts, he’s never won the event. His best result was a solo third in 2020.

Throughout the 2023 season, Scheffler put on a ball-striking clinic despite struggling with his putter. Scheffler made 21 career starts last year and finished in the top 12 in 19 appearances. This year, it seems like he’s found his putter after winning the Hero World Challenge. That should give him a strong chance to win his first event of the year at The American Express this weekend.

Sungjae Im (+2200)

Another strong candidate to win this weekend is Sungjae Im. He’s a proven winner and every week has a chance to win the entire tournament. He has a high-ceiling and two career wins under his belt.

Im is fresh off a T5 finish at The Sentry. In his five career starts at The American Express, Im has placed between 10th and 18th every time. He has a great course history here and has been knocking on the door for a win with each appearance.

With Im in strong form early, this could be the year that he finally breaks through at the event and at +2200 odds, he’s worth a shot here.