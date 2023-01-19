American Express Purse up 5%, Winner’s Payout Set At $1.44M

The 2023 American Express will kick off the “West Coast Swing” on the PGA Tour. It’s one of the two Pro-Am tournaments on the Tour and has surprisingly drawn a strong field with some of the world’s top golfers in action.

Despite not being a designated PGA Tour event, the American Express field will feature several top 10 players, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and more.

The field will head to the PGA WEST Clubhouse & Golf Courses for a new and exciting format that will involve playing on three different golf courses over three different days.

The American Express purse sees a 5% increase in 2023 with the winner set to take home $1.34 million.

Scroll down below for a complete American Express 2023 purse payout.

American Express 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The 2023 American Express purse is valued at $8 million.

Previously known as the Desert Classic, American Express has run the event for the last four years. The Pro-Am tournament has a fun format with the field having to play on three different golf courses. It’s part of the tour’s early season “West Coast Swing”.

The standard winner’s share is 18 percent at PGA Tour-sanctioned events.

That means, in 2023, the winner at the PGA WEST this weekend will earn $1.44 million. The second-placed golfer will also take home a cool $872,000.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the American Express purse payout.

Position Prize Money 1st $1,440,000 2nd $872,000 3rd $552,000 4th $392,000 5th $328,000 6th $290,000 7th $270,000 8th $250,000 9th $234,000 10th $218,000 11th $202,000 12th $186,000 13th $170,000 14th $154,000 15th $146,000 16th $138,000 17th $130,000 18th $122,000 19th $114,000 20th $106,000 21st $98,000 22nd $90,000 23rd $83,600 24th $77,200 25th $70,800 26th $64,400 27th $62,000 28th $59,600 29th $57,200 30th $54,800 31st $52,400 32nd $50,000 33rd $47,600 34th $45,600 35th $43,600 36th $41,600 37th $39,600 38th $38,000 39th $36,400 40th $34,800 41st $33,200 42nd $31,600 43rd $30,000 44th $28,400 45th $26,800 46th $25,200 47th $23,600 48th $22,320 49th $21,200 50th $20,560

2023 American Express Purse Increases 5 Percent Compared to 2022

Since the arrival of LIV Golf, the PGA Tour has increased its purse prizes at all tour stops, including non-designated events like the American Express.

This year, American Express has seen a 5% purse increase with the winner taking home $1,440,000.

While the purse has been steadily increasing from season to season, it jumped again by an extra five percent to incentivize players to stay on the PGA Tour. In 2022, the purse was already raised by 14% to $7.6 million and another $400,000 was added this year.

Since American Express has switched from the Desert Classic, the purse has gone from $5.9 million in 2008 to $8 million in 2023.

The winner’s payout has increased as well. In 2022, the American Express winner is set to take home an all-time-high payout of $1.314 million.

