American Golfers Make Up 36% of OWGR Top 500 List

Key Highlights:

180 of the top 500 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings are American (36%)

No other country has more than 35 golfers (7%) in the top 500

Americans make up 60% of the top 25 golfers on the list

The 2023 golf season is officially over but there have been some interesting trends emerging in the game over the past year.

Despite losing the Ryder Cup on European soil, the U.S. appears to be dominating the game around the globe. In fact, the majority of the world’s best golfers come from the U.S.

The golf experts at The Sports Daily recently analyzed the nationality of the top 500 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings and came up with some key trends.

Even though golf is a global game, some countries were better represented on the list than others. The United States had 180 golfers in the top 500, five times more than any other country.

Not only do the Americans have the most golfers in the top 500 in the OWGR, but the U.S. also boasts the world’s top player Scottie Scheffler. Six of the world’s top 10 players and 15 of the top 25 players are American.

The United Kingdom was next on the list with 35 golfers in the top 500. Rory McIlroy sits at No. 2 in the ranks while Englishman John Parry rounds out the list at No. 500. South Korea (29 golfers), South Africa (26 golfers), and Australia (20 golfers) round out the top five countries with the most players in the top 500.

No other countries have more than 20 golfers in the top 500. Sweden narrowly missed out on the top five with 16 golfers while France, Spain, and Germany each had 15 players represented in the top 500.

Here is a list of the countries with the most golfers in the top 500 in the OWGR.

USA — 180 golfers

— 180 golfers United Kingdom — 35 golfers

— 35 golfers South Korea — 29 golfers

— 29 golfers South Africa — 26 golfers

— 26 golfers Australia — 20 golfers

— 20 golfers Sweden — 16 golfers

— 16 golfers France — 15 golfers

— 15 golfers Spain — 15 golfers

— 15 golfers Germany — 15 golfers

Americans Make Up 36% Of OWGR Top 500 Rankings

With 180 golfers in the top 500, American golfers make up 36 percent of the OWGR.

No other country accounted for more than seven percent of the list.

Some of the top LIV golfers also made the list. Brooks Koepka was the highest-ranked LIV golfers at No. 17 but several other Americans on the rival circuit still find themselves in the top 150. Phil Mickelson (No. 123), Bryson Dechambeau (No. 153), and Dustin Johnson (No. 165) were also among the top-ranked Americans from LIV Golf.

Meanwhile, Full Swing star Joel Dahmen sits at No. 167 in the year-ending OWGR.

Who Are The Best American Golfers In 2023?

Ranking Name Average Points Total Points Events Played 1 Scottie Scheffler 10.4778 461.02324 44 5 Patrick Cantlay 5.6641 226.56227 40 6 Xander Schauffele 5.6315 236.52372 42 7 Max Homa 4.822 221.81306 46 9 Brian Harman 4.362 222.46029 51 10 Wyndham Clark 4.1358 215.06248 52 13 Collin Morikawa 3.8537 169.56405 44 15 Jordan Spieth 3.5721 160.74306 45 16 Keegan Bradley 3.537 155.62584 44 17 Brooks Koepka 3.3376 133.5031 40 20 Tony Finau 3.2216 157.85842 49 21 Cameron Young 3.2145 154.29748 48 22 Sam Burns 3.2091 147.61672 46 23 Rickie Fowler 3.0992 139.46324 45 25 Russell Henley 3.003 126.12597 42 26 Justin Thomas 2.982 128.22596 43 29 Lucas Glover 2.6966 140.22116 52 30 Kurt Kitayama 2.6735 125.65243 47 31 Sahith Theegala 2.6619 138.41959 52 35 Denny Mccarthy 2.3646 118.23206 50 36 Will Zalatoris 2.3466 93.86473 40 40 Harris English 2.2031 88.12497 40 41 Eric Cole 2.1614 112.39227 52 45 J.T. Poston 2.055 106.86009 52 47 Adam Schenk 2.0138 104.71561 52 52 Chris Kirk 1.8221 87.45874 48 53 Taylor Moore 1.7912 93.14073 52 54 Matt Kuchar 1.6803 75.61458 45 56 Brendon Todd 1.6292 79.82945 49 60 Lee Hodges 1.5652 81.39191 52 61 Billy Horschel 1.5443 77.21562 50 63 Tom Hoge 1.5386 80.00589 52 64 Andrew Putnam 1.5104 78.54104 52 68 Justin Suh 1.4174 73.70575 52 74 Patrick Reed 1.3575 54.29838 40 75 Keith Mitchell 1.3564 65.10619 48 80 Beau Hossler 1.3052 67.87134 52 83 Alex Smalley 1.2729 66.18899 52 84 Taylor Montgomery 1.2594 62.96773 50 86 Luke List 1.2416 64.56096 52 89 J.J. Spaun 1.1989 62.34252 52 90 Gary Woodland 1.1984 51.53323 43 94 Patrick Rodgers 1.1685 60.75981 52 95 Austin Eckroat 1.1647 58.23329 50 97 Ben Griffin 1.1445 59.51538 52 98 Mark Hubbard 1.1429 59.43041 52 100 Zac Blair 1.1095 44.37808 40 105 Sam Ryder 1.0991 57.15537 52 106 Scott Stallings 1.087 55.43682 51 110 Chez Reavie 1.0484 54.51815 52 111 Akshay Bhatia 1.0479 54.49265 52 114 Brandon Wu 1.0297 53.54333 52 116 Davis Thompson 0.9986 50.92666 51 117 Ben Kohles 0.9887 46.46997 47 120 Hayden Buckley 0.976 49.77629 51 122 Pierceson Coody 0.9681 38.72294 40 123 Phil Mickelson 0.9667 38.66829 40 124 Chan Kim 0.9616 47.11715 49 125 Michael Kim 0.9581 49.81963 52 130 Aaron Wise 0.928 37.1219 40 132 Samuel Stevens 0.9241 48.05506 52 134 Grayson Murray 0.9135 42.93544 47 136 Davis Riley 0.9093 47.28102 52 144 Kevin Streelman 0.8607 44.75724 52 145 Matthew Nesmith 0.8585 44.64266 52 146 Tyler Duncan 0.8545 44.43279 52 147 Robby Shelton Iv 0.853 44.35357 52 148 Nick Hardy 0.845 43.93785 52 153 Bryson Dechambeau 0.8023 32.09262 40 156 Nicholas Lindheim 0.7973 31.89398 40 160 Trey Mullinax 0.7743 36.39374 47 161 Chesson Hadley 0.7717 40.12949 52 162 William Gordon 0.7711 40.098 52 165 Dustin Johnson 0.7603 30.41089 40 167 Joel Dahmen 0.7529 37.64532 50 168 Norman Xiong 0.7482 29.92633 40 170 Andy Ogletree 0.7276 29.1044 40 173 Maverick Mcnealy 0.7057 28.93176 41 174 Jake Knapp 0.7029 28.11695 40 179 Dylan Wu 0.6989 36.34508 52 181 David Lipsky 0.6937 36.07302 52 186 Nate Lashley 0.6799 34.67641 51 187 Ryan Palmer 0.6792 30.56402 45 191 Max Greyserman 0.6749 26.99541 40 193 Kevin Kisner 0.6606 26.4239 40 200 Doug Ghim 0.6421 33.38841 52 201 Jacob Bridgeman 0.6401 25.60224 40 202 Greyson Sigg 0.6379 33.17054 52 203 Ryan Gerard 0.6337 25.34779 40 204 Harold Varner Iii 0.6315 25.26068 40 208 Parker Coody 0.6216 24.86294 40 209 Chad Ramey 0.6214 32.31298 52 211 Sean Crocker 0.6187 32.17304 52 213 Webb Simpson 0.6147 24.58667 40 217 Chris Gotterup 0.6084 24.94353 41 218 Ryan Moore 0.6079 25.53179 42 219 Justin Lower 0.6075 31.58769 52 221 Troy Merritt 0.605 31.45822 52 224 Carson Young 0.5988 31.13854 52 227 Joe Highsmith 0.5914 23.6576 40 230 Vincent Whaley 0.5837 23.34724 40 233 Joseph Bramlett 0.5822 28.52907 49 234 Trace Crowe 0.5781 23.12539 40 237 Peter Kuest 0.5735 22.94127 40 238 Peter Malnati 0.5706 29.67177 52 247 Jimmy Stanger 0.548 25.20968 46 249 Ben Martin 0.5473 28.46173 52 251 Paul HaleyIi 0.545 28.34172 52 252 Chandler Phillips 0.5399 21.59549 40 260 Tyson Alexander 0.5284 27.47459 52 261 Wilson Furr 0.5247 20.9875 40 265 Cameron Champ 0.5115 24.5534 48 271 Zach Johnson 0.4971 19.88261 40 272 Patrick Fishburn 0.4963 24.81597 50 273 Patton Kizzire 0.4945 25.71637 52 275 Jimmy Walker 0.4903 19.6109 40 278 Stewart Cink 0.4873 23.38956 48 281 Kevin Dougherty 0.482 21.20803 44 288 Andrew Novak 0.4671 24.2899 52 289 Carter Jenkins 0.4669 18.67516 40 292 Chase Seiffert 0.4634 18.99932 41 295 Taylor Dickson 0.4594 20.21228 44 296 Christopher Petefish 0.4555 18.21997 40 297 Mcclure Meissner 0.4544 21.35454 47 299 Adam Long 0.4514 23.47358 52 301 Tom Whitney 0.4492 21.11141 47 303 Charley Hoffman 0.4481 21.50923 48 304 Austin Smotherman 0.4472 23.25485 52 305 Scott Piercy 0.4458 23.18364 52 306 Talor Gooch 0.4451 17.80341 40 307 Lanto Griffin 0.4374 17.49692 40 308 Scott Gutschewski 0.4366 20.08306 46 312 Ryan Mccormick 0.4337 22.11885 51 313 Mason Andersen 0.4334 17.33741 40 314 Jackson Suber 0.4315 17.26137 40 317 James Hahn 0.4275 20.09226 47 321 David Kocher 0.4252 21.68727 51 328 Kramer Hickok 0.4158 21.62125 52 334 John Vanderlaan 0.3996 20.77739 52 344 Kelly Kraft 0.3871 20.13 52 349 Brendan Steele 0.3828 15.31301 40 354 Logan Mcallister 0.3771 15.08577 40 359 Frankie Capan 0.3746 14.98442 40 368 Josh Teater 0.3667 19.06744 52 373 Thomas Walsh 0.3642 16.38817 45 374 Spencer Levin 0.3613 14.45177 40 375 Samuel Bennett 0.3594 14.37423 40 377 John Huh 0.3583 14.33395 40 380 Michael Thompson 0.356 14.24011 40 381 Trent Phillips 0.3559 14.23456 40 389 Shad Tuten 0.3501 16.80487 48 394 Johannes Veerman 0.3444 16.52998 48 401 Kevin Tway 0.3371 17.53051 52 415 Harry Higgs 0.324 16.84976 52 416 Austin Cook 0.323 16.79723 52 426 Cameron Tringale 0.3182 12.72999 40 430 Julian Suri 0.315 12.60085 40 431 Matt Mccarty 0.3136 15.99435 51 433 Jacob Solomon 0.3132 12.52812 40 439 Trevor Cone 0.3054 15.87983 52 443 Cody Blick 0.3028 12.11151 40 444 Brent Grant 0.3027 15.74141 52 445 Ricky Castillo 0.3026 12.10216 40 446 Cody Gribble 0.3016 13.26836 44 449 Doc Redman 0.2989 15.24318 51 453 Isaiah Salinda 0.2965 11.85977 40 454 Seungsu Han 0.2964 15.11881 51 460 Erik Barnes 0.2925 11.6982 40 466 Gunner Wiebe 0.2865 11.45933 40 467 Brice Garnett 0.2856 14.84912 52 472 Jamie Lovemark 0.2818 11.27398 40 475 Kevin Roy 0.281 14.6096 52 478 Quade Cummins 0.2793 13.12924 47 480 Paul Peterson 0.2786 11.42277 41 482 John Catlin 0.2756 14.33112 52 484 Ryan Armour 0.2748 13.18973 48 486 Hayden Springer 0.2732 10.9272 40 492 Sam Choi 0.2702 10.80974 40 494 Chase Hanna 0.2691 13.99453 52 498 Patrick Welch 0.265 10.60135 40