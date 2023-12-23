American Golfers Make Up 36% of OWGR Top 500 List

Key Highlights:
- 180 of the top 500 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings are American (36%)
- No other country has more than 35 golfers (7%) in the top 500
- Americans make up 60% of the top 25 golfers on the list
The 2023 golf season is officially over but there have been some interesting trends emerging in the game over the past year.
Despite losing the Ryder Cup on European soil, the U.S. appears to be dominating the game around the globe. In fact, the majority of the world’s best golfers come from the U.S.
The golf experts at The Sports Daily recently analyzed the nationality of the top 500 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings and came up with some key trends.
Even though golf is a global game, some countries were better represented on the list than others. The United States had 180 golfers in the top 500, five times more than any other country.
Not only do the Americans have the most golfers in the top 500 in the OWGR, but the U.S. also boasts the world’s top player Scottie Scheffler. Six of the world’s top 10 players and 15 of the top 25 players are American.
The United Kingdom was next on the list with 35 golfers in the top 500. Rory McIlroy sits at No. 2 in the ranks while Englishman John Parry rounds out the list at No. 500. South Korea (29 golfers), South Africa (26 golfers), and Australia (20 golfers) round out the top five countries with the most players in the top 500.
No other countries have more than 20 golfers in the top 500. Sweden narrowly missed out on the top five with 16 golfers while France, Spain, and Germany each had 15 players represented in the top 500.
Here is a list of the countries with the most golfers in the top 500 in the OWGR.
- USA — 180 golfers
- United Kingdom — 35 golfers
- South Korea — 29 golfers
- South Africa — 26 golfers
- Australia — 20 golfers
- Sweden — 16 golfers
- France — 15 golfers
- Spain — 15 golfers
- Germany — 15 golfers
Americans Make Up 36% Of OWGR Top 500 Rankings
With 180 golfers in the top 500, American golfers make up 36 percent of the OWGR.
No other country accounted for more than seven percent of the list.
Some of the top LIV golfers also made the list. Brooks Koepka was the highest-ranked LIV golfers at No. 17 but several other Americans on the rival circuit still find themselves in the top 150. Phil Mickelson (No. 123), Bryson Dechambeau (No. 153), and Dustin Johnson (No. 165) were also among the top-ranked Americans from LIV Golf.
Meanwhile, Full Swing star Joel Dahmen sits at No. 167 in the year-ending OWGR.
Who Are The Best American Golfers In 2023?
|Ranking
|Name
|Average Points
|Total Points
|Events Played
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|10.4778
|461.02324
|44
|5
|Patrick Cantlay
|5.6641
|226.56227
|40
|6
|Xander Schauffele
|5.6315
|236.52372
|42
|7
|Max Homa
|4.822
|221.81306
|46
|9
|Brian Harman
|4.362
|222.46029
|51
|10
|Wyndham Clark
|4.1358
|215.06248
|52
|13
|Collin Morikawa
|3.8537
|169.56405
|44
|15
|Jordan Spieth
|3.5721
|160.74306
|45
|16
|Keegan Bradley
|3.537
|155.62584
|44
|17
|Brooks Koepka
|3.3376
|133.5031
|40
|20
|Tony Finau
|3.2216
|157.85842
|49
|21
|Cameron Young
|3.2145
|154.29748
|48
|22
|Sam Burns
|3.2091
|147.61672
|46
|23
|Rickie Fowler
|3.0992
|139.46324
|45
|25
|Russell Henley
|3.003
|126.12597
|42
|26
|Justin Thomas
|2.982
|128.22596
|43
|29
|Lucas Glover
|2.6966
|140.22116
|52
|30
|Kurt Kitayama
|2.6735
|125.65243
|47
|31
|Sahith Theegala
|2.6619
|138.41959
|52
|35
|Denny Mccarthy
|2.3646
|118.23206
|50
|36
|Will Zalatoris
|2.3466
|93.86473
|40
|40
|Harris English
|2.2031
|88.12497
|40
|41
|Eric Cole
|2.1614
|112.39227
|52
|45
|J.T. Poston
|2.055
|106.86009
|52
|47
|Adam Schenk
|2.0138
|104.71561
|52
|52
|Chris Kirk
|1.8221
|87.45874
|48
|53
|Taylor Moore
|1.7912
|93.14073
|52
|54
|Matt Kuchar
|1.6803
|75.61458
|45
|56
|Brendon Todd
|1.6292
|79.82945
|49
|60
|Lee Hodges
|1.5652
|81.39191
|52
|61
|Billy Horschel
|1.5443
|77.21562
|50
|63
|Tom Hoge
|1.5386
|80.00589
|52
|64
|Andrew Putnam
|1.5104
|78.54104
|52
|68
|Justin Suh
|1.4174
|73.70575
|52
|74
|Patrick Reed
|1.3575
|54.29838
|40
|75
|Keith Mitchell
|1.3564
|65.10619
|48
|80
|Beau Hossler
|1.3052
|67.87134
|52
|83
|Alex Smalley
|1.2729
|66.18899
|52
|84
|Taylor Montgomery
|1.2594
|62.96773
|50
|86
|Luke List
|1.2416
|64.56096
|52
|89
|J.J. Spaun
|1.1989
|62.34252
|52
|90
|Gary Woodland
|1.1984
|51.53323
|43
|94
|Patrick Rodgers
|1.1685
|60.75981
|52
|95
|Austin Eckroat
|1.1647
|58.23329
|50
|97
|Ben Griffin
|1.1445
|59.51538
|52
|98
|Mark Hubbard
|1.1429
|59.43041
|52
|100
|Zac Blair
|1.1095
|44.37808
|40
|105
|Sam Ryder
|1.0991
|57.15537
|52
|106
|Scott Stallings
|1.087
|55.43682
|51
|110
|Chez Reavie
|1.0484
|54.51815
|52
|111
|Akshay Bhatia
|1.0479
|54.49265
|52
|114
|Brandon Wu
|1.0297
|53.54333
|52
|116
|Davis Thompson
|0.9986
|50.92666
|51
|117
|Ben Kohles
|0.9887
|46.46997
|47
|120
|Hayden Buckley
|0.976
|49.77629
|51
|122
|Pierceson Coody
|0.9681
|38.72294
|40
|123
|Phil Mickelson
|0.9667
|38.66829
|40
|124
|Chan Kim
|0.9616
|47.11715
|49
|125
|Michael Kim
|0.9581
|49.81963
|52
|130
|Aaron Wise
|0.928
|37.1219
|40
|132
|Samuel Stevens
|0.9241
|48.05506
|52
|134
|Grayson Murray
|0.9135
|42.93544
|47
|136
|Davis Riley
|0.9093
|47.28102
|52
|144
|Kevin Streelman
|0.8607
|44.75724
|52
|145
|Matthew Nesmith
|0.8585
|44.64266
|52
|146
|Tyler Duncan
|0.8545
|44.43279
|52
|147
|Robby Shelton Iv
|0.853
|44.35357
|52
|148
|Nick Hardy
|0.845
|43.93785
|52
|153
|Bryson Dechambeau
|0.8023
|32.09262
|40
|156
|Nicholas Lindheim
|0.7973
|31.89398
|40
|160
|Trey Mullinax
|0.7743
|36.39374
|47
|161
|Chesson Hadley
|0.7717
|40.12949
|52
|162
|William Gordon
|0.7711
|40.098
|52
|165
|Dustin Johnson
|0.7603
|30.41089
|40
|167
|Joel Dahmen
|0.7529
|37.64532
|50
|168
|Norman Xiong
|0.7482
|29.92633
|40
|170
|Andy Ogletree
|0.7276
|29.1044
|40
|173
|Maverick Mcnealy
|0.7057
|28.93176
|41
|174
|Jake Knapp
|0.7029
|28.11695
|40
|179
|Dylan Wu
|0.6989
|36.34508
|52
|181
|David Lipsky
|0.6937
|36.07302
|52
|186
|Nate Lashley
|0.6799
|34.67641
|51
|187
|Ryan Palmer
|0.6792
|30.56402
|45
|191
|Max Greyserman
|0.6749
|26.99541
|40
|193
|Kevin Kisner
|0.6606
|26.4239
|40
|200
|Doug Ghim
|0.6421
|33.38841
|52
|201
|Jacob Bridgeman
|0.6401
|25.60224
|40
|202
|Greyson Sigg
|0.6379
|33.17054
|52
|203
|Ryan Gerard
|0.6337
|25.34779
|40
|204
|Harold Varner Iii
|0.6315
|25.26068
|40
|208
|Parker Coody
|0.6216
|24.86294
|40
|209
|Chad Ramey
|0.6214
|32.31298
|52
|211
|Sean Crocker
|0.6187
|32.17304
|52
|213
|Webb Simpson
|0.6147
|24.58667
|40
|217
|Chris Gotterup
|0.6084
|24.94353
|41
|218
|Ryan Moore
|0.6079
|25.53179
|42
|219
|Justin Lower
|0.6075
|31.58769
|52
|221
|Troy Merritt
|0.605
|31.45822
|52
|224
|Carson Young
|0.5988
|31.13854
|52
|227
|Joe Highsmith
|0.5914
|23.6576
|40
|230
|Vincent Whaley
|0.5837
|23.34724
|40
|233
|Joseph Bramlett
|0.5822
|28.52907
|49
|234
|Trace Crowe
|0.5781
|23.12539
|40
|237
|Peter Kuest
|0.5735
|22.94127
|40
|238
|Peter Malnati
|0.5706
|29.67177
|52
|247
|Jimmy Stanger
|0.548
|25.20968
|46
|249
|Ben Martin
|0.5473
|28.46173
|52
|251
|Paul HaleyIi
|0.545
|28.34172
|52
|252
|Chandler Phillips
|0.5399
|21.59549
|40
|260
|Tyson Alexander
|0.5284
|27.47459
|52
|261
|Wilson Furr
|0.5247
|20.9875
|40
|265
|Cameron Champ
|0.5115
|24.5534
|48
|271
|Zach Johnson
|0.4971
|19.88261
|40
|272
|Patrick Fishburn
|0.4963
|24.81597
|50
|273
|Patton Kizzire
|0.4945
|25.71637
|52
|275
|Jimmy Walker
|0.4903
|19.6109
|40
|278
|Stewart Cink
|0.4873
|23.38956
|48
|281
|Kevin Dougherty
|0.482
|21.20803
|44
|288
|Andrew Novak
|0.4671
|24.2899
|52
|289
|Carter Jenkins
|0.4669
|18.67516
|40
|292
|Chase Seiffert
|0.4634
|18.99932
|41
|295
|Taylor Dickson
|0.4594
|20.21228
|44
|296
|Christopher Petefish
|0.4555
|18.21997
|40
|297
|Mcclure Meissner
|0.4544
|21.35454
|47
|299
|Adam Long
|0.4514
|23.47358
|52
|301
|Tom Whitney
|0.4492
|21.11141
|47
|303
|Charley Hoffman
|0.4481
|21.50923
|48
|304
|Austin Smotherman
|0.4472
|23.25485
|52
|305
|Scott Piercy
|0.4458
|23.18364
|52
|306
|Talor Gooch
|0.4451
|17.80341
|40
|307
|Lanto Griffin
|0.4374
|17.49692
|40
|308
|Scott Gutschewski
|0.4366
|20.08306
|46
|312
|Ryan Mccormick
|0.4337
|22.11885
|51
|313
|Mason Andersen
|0.4334
|17.33741
|40
|314
|Jackson Suber
|0.4315
|17.26137
|40
|317
|James Hahn
|0.4275
|20.09226
|47
|321
|David Kocher
|0.4252
|21.68727
|51
|328
|Kramer Hickok
|0.4158
|21.62125
|52
|334
|John Vanderlaan
|0.3996
|20.77739
|52
|344
|Kelly Kraft
|0.3871
|20.13
|52
|349
|Brendan Steele
|0.3828
|15.31301
|40
|354
|Logan Mcallister
|0.3771
|15.08577
|40
|359
|Frankie Capan
|0.3746
|14.98442
|40
|368
|Josh Teater
|0.3667
|19.06744
|52
|373
|Thomas Walsh
|0.3642
|16.38817
|45
|374
|Spencer Levin
|0.3613
|14.45177
|40
|375
|Samuel Bennett
|0.3594
|14.37423
|40
|377
|John Huh
|0.3583
|14.33395
|40
|380
|Michael Thompson
|0.356
|14.24011
|40
|381
|Trent Phillips
|0.3559
|14.23456
|40
|389
|Shad Tuten
|0.3501
|16.80487
|48
|394
|Johannes Veerman
|0.3444
|16.52998
|48
|401
|Kevin Tway
|0.3371
|17.53051
|52
|415
|Harry Higgs
|0.324
|16.84976
|52
|416
|Austin Cook
|0.323
|16.79723
|52
|426
|Cameron Tringale
|0.3182
|12.72999
|40
|430
|Julian Suri
|0.315
|12.60085
|40
|431
|Matt Mccarty
|0.3136
|15.99435
|51
|433
|Jacob Solomon
|0.3132
|12.52812
|40
|439
|Trevor Cone
|0.3054
|15.87983
|52
|443
|Cody Blick
|0.3028
|12.11151
|40
|444
|Brent Grant
|0.3027
|15.74141
|52
|445
|Ricky Castillo
|0.3026
|12.10216
|40
|446
|Cody Gribble
|0.3016
|13.26836
|44
|449
|Doc Redman
|0.2989
|15.24318
|51
|453
|Isaiah Salinda
|0.2965
|11.85977
|40
|454
|Seungsu Han
|0.2964
|15.11881
|51
|460
|Erik Barnes
|0.2925
|11.6982
|40
|466
|Gunner Wiebe
|0.2865
|11.45933
|40
|467
|Brice Garnett
|0.2856
|14.84912
|52
|472
|Jamie Lovemark
|0.2818
|11.27398
|40
|475
|Kevin Roy
|0.281
|14.6096
|52
|478
|Quade Cummins
|0.2793
|13.12924
|47
|480
|Paul Peterson
|0.2786
|11.42277
|41
|482
|John Catlin
|0.2756
|14.33112
|52
|484
|Ryan Armour
|0.2748
|13.18973
|48
|486
|Hayden Springer
|0.2732
|10.9272
|40
|492
|Sam Choi
|0.2702
|10.80974
|40
|494
|Chase Hanna
|0.2691
|13.99453
|52
|498
|Patrick Welch
|0.265
|10.60135
|40