American owners Glazer family open to selling Manchester United

Manchester United have announced that the Glazer family are now open to selling the club and ‘exploring strategic alternatives’ following significant backlash since taking over in 2006.

The Glazers, who first took interest in Manchester United in 2003 when Malcolm Glazer became a shareholder, have come under hot water in recent years for the immoral methods used to acquire the club and their treatment of it since.

Fans have been protesting ever since the takeover, including large spikes in 2010 and 2021 which involved large-scale demonstrations both inside and outside the ground before and during matches.

Club statement on a process to explore strategic options for Manchester United.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

The club is expected to be valued at around £5bn and is likely to be purchased by similar US investors which could see one of the world’s biggest sporting franchises hit the auction market.

Executive Co-Chairmen and Directors, Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer said: “The strength of Manchester United rests on the passion and loyalty of our global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers.

“As we seek to continue building on the Club’s history of success, the Board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives.

“We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the Club today and in the future.

“Throughout this process we will remain fully focused on serving the best interests of our fans, shareholders, and various stakeholders.”

This follows Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan in which he claimed the Glazers ‘do not care about Manchester United,’ before the 37-year-old was sacked by the club on Tuesday.

Ronaldo is now a free agent and able to join whichever club across the globe who offers him a contract, with likely suitors including Sporting Lisbon, Chelsea or a Saudi Arabian side.

