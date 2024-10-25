American women’s boxer Seniesa Estrada retires at age 32

Seniesa Estrdada of Los Angeles, California, one of the most successful female boxers in the world, has retired at the age of 32, according to Parviz Iskenderov of fightmag.com. Estrada announced her retirement even though she had never lost a professional boxing match. She had a professional boxing record of 26 wins and zero losses. Seventeen wins came by decision and nine came by knockout.

Retired as a Champion

Estrada retired as the World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Council (WBC), International Boxing Federation (IBF), and World Boxing Organization (WBO) female minimumweight boxing champion. She claimed the IBF and WBO titles with a victory via unanimous decision over Yokasta Valle of Puerto Rico on March 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, the former home of the Arizona Coyotes of the National Hockey League.

Estrada initially won the WBA Female Minimumweight Title on March 20, 2021 when she beat Anabel Ortiz of Mexico in 10 round via unanimous decision. Estrada would go on to win five more professional bouts in the same weight class (105 pounds or less). When she retained the WBA Minimumweight title for a third time with a win over Tina Rupprecht of Germany in the 10th round via a unanimous decision, Estrada also won the WBC female minimumweight title. It should be noted that mimimumweight is also known as mini flyweight.

Other titles

Estrada won three other titles in her career. She won the vacant WBC Silver female lightweight title by knocking out Debora Rengifo of Venezuela in the fourth round in Mexicali, Mexico on November 17, 2018, the vacant WBA interim female flyweight title by beating American Marlen Esparza via technical decision in Las Vegas on November 2, 2019, and the WBO female junior flyweight title by beating Tenkai Tsunami of Japan via a unanimous decision on July 9, 2021 in Estrada’s home city of Los Angeles, California,