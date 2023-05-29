Tennis News and Rumors

Americans Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, And Sloane Stephens Earn First Round Wins At French Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
1 min read
Jessica Pegula

Though much has been said about women’s professional tennis becoming younger and younger, the veteran Americans, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, and Sloane Stephens, ranging in age from 28 to 30, earned critical first-round wins at the 2023 French Open.

Jessica Pegula

Americans Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, And Sloane Stephens Earn First Round Wins At French Open

Jessica Pegula prevailed in an All-American matchup in the first round against Danielle Collins.

Pegula, 29, is not mentioned in the Big 3 conversation with Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina, despite being ranked No. 3 in the world.

She admits that their level of play has challenged her, and though the Big 3 have dominated recently, she believes any woman in the field can win any given tournament.

Madison Keys

Americans Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, And Sloane Stephens Earn First Round Wins At French Open

Madison Keys, 28, fought through a topsy-turvy match against Kaia Kanepi.

She won in three sets: 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Keys has fallen out of the Top 10, but she is always a threat.

Her best finish at the French Open was in the semifinals in 2018.

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Victoria Azarenka is no.6 on top 100 tennis players in wta earnings

Best eight first round matches at 2023 French Open

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: Wimbledon
US Tennis Player And Commentator Reilly Opelka Thinks Doubles Should Be Eliminated
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Elina Svitolina
Taylor Townsend, Elina Svitolina, And Victoria Azarenka Are Proving That Motherhood And Tennis Can Go Together
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 26 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz Rafael Nadal
2024 Paris Olympics Dream Duo: Carlos Alcaraz And Rafael Nadal Playing Doubles For Spain
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 26 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
French Open
4 Interesting French Open Practice Court Pairings
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 25 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
French Open 600x400
What To Expect In The 2023 French Open Doubles Competitions
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 25 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Roland Garros
16 Year Old Mirra Andreeva Qualifies For First Ever French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top