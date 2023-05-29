Americans Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, And Sloane Stephens Earn First Round Wins At French Open

Though much has been said about women’s professional tennis becoming younger and younger, the veteran Americans, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, and Sloane Stephens, ranging in age from 28 to 30, earned critical first-round wins at the 2023 French Open.

Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula prevailed in an All-American matchup in the first round against Danielle Collins.

Pegula, 29, is not mentioned in the Big 3 conversation with Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina, despite being ranked No. 3 in the world.

She admits that their level of play has challenged her, and though the Big 3 have dominated recently, she believes any woman in the field can win any given tournament.

Madison Keys

Madison Keys, 28, fought through a topsy-turvy match against Kaia Kanepi.

She won in three sets: 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Keys has fallen out of the Top 10, but she is always a threat.

Her best finish at the French Open was in the semifinals in 2018.