An NFL Insider Believes the Miami Dolphins Should Sign Derek Carr

Derek Carr is now officially a free agent after the Las Vegas Raiders cut their losses with him. He is now one of the premier quarterbacks on the open market. And NFL Network’s Peter Schrager has a surprise suitor for his services- the Miami Dolphins.

During Tuesday’s showing of Good Morning Football, Schrager shared his explanation for why Miami should take a chance with Carr.

Peter Schrager says the #Dolphins are an interesting team for Derek Carr with things looking uncertain for Tua. “If i’m the Dolphins, i’m so close, my roster is so loaded, you bring in Derek Carr, are they not one of the favorites in the AFC?” (🎥: @gmfb) pic.twitter.com/jQ8B8lg1Kb — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 14, 2023

“If I am the Miami Dolphins, I don’t know what the situation is with Tua (Tagovailoa), and I’m looking at Derek Carr,” Schrager said. “Tua is in the final year of his contract, and he hasn’t gotten that big deal yet. If I’m the Dolphins, I’m so close, my roster is loaded, you bring in Derek Carr to Miami, are they not one of the favorites in the AFC?”

Carr spent his first nine years with the Oakland / Las Vegas Raiders franchise. During that time, he gained ownership of a majority of the Raiders’ passing records, including passing yards and touchdowns. He also led the Raiders to two playoff berths in 2016 and 2021, although he did not play in 2016 due to a broken leg he suffered late in the season.

Tua Tagovailoa has steadily increased his production during his three years in Miami. In 13 games, he posted career-highs in passing yards (3,548), touchdowns (25), passer rating (105.5), and QBR (68.8).

However, he missed significant time during the season due to concussions. He suffered his first injury in September, a concussion severe enough to require Tagovailoa to be stretchered off the field. He suffered his second concussion in December, which kept him out of the last three games of the season. Tagovailoa missed the Dolphins’ Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills, a game they eventually lost.

Schrager’s hot take about Derek Carr to South Beach becomes more of a longshot considering Chris Grier’s comments on the young quarterback. In January, the Dolphins’ general manager said that he expects Tagovailoa to be the starter in 2023.

“We fully expect him back next year, 100%, ready to go,” Grier said. “I don’t think he’s any more prone (to concussions) than anyone else.”