NFL News and Rumors

An NFL Insider Believes the Miami Dolphins Should Sign Derek Carr

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
An NFL Insider Believes the Miami Dolphins Should Sign Derek Carr

Derek Carr is now officially a free agent after the Las Vegas Raiders cut their losses with him. He is now one of the premier quarterbacks on the open market. And NFL Network’s Peter Schrager has a surprise suitor for his services- the Miami Dolphins.

During Tuesday’s showing of Good Morning Football, Schrager shared his explanation for why Miami should take a chance with Carr.

“If I am the Miami Dolphins, I don’t know what the situation is with Tua (Tagovailoa), and I’m looking at Derek Carr,” Schrager said. “Tua is in the final year of his contract, and he hasn’t gotten that big deal yet. If I’m the Dolphins, I’m so close, my roster is loaded, you bring in Derek Carr to Miami, are they not one of the favorites in the AFC?”

Carr spent his first nine years with the Oakland / Las Vegas Raiders franchise. During that time, he gained ownership of a majority of the Raiders’ passing records, including passing yards and touchdowns. He also led the Raiders to two playoff berths in 2016 and 2021, although he did not play in 2016 due to a broken leg he suffered late in the season.

Tua Tagovailoa has steadily increased his production during his three years in Miami. In 13 games, he posted career-highs in passing yards (3,548), touchdowns (25), passer rating (105.5), and QBR (68.8).

However, he missed significant time during the season due to concussions. He suffered his first injury in September, a concussion severe enough to require Tagovailoa to be stretchered off the field. He suffered his second concussion in December, which kept him out of the last three games of the season. Tagovailoa missed the Dolphins’ Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills, a game they eventually lost.

Schrager’s hot take about Derek Carr to South Beach becomes more of a longshot considering Chris Grier’s comments on the young quarterback. In January, the Dolphins’ general manager said that he expects Tagovailoa to be the starter in 2023.

“We fully expect him back next year, 100%, ready to go,” Grier said. “I don’t think he’s any more prone (to concussions) than anyone else.”

Topics  
Dolphins NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
An NFL Insider Believes the Miami Dolphins Should Sign Derek Carr

An NFL Insider Believes the Miami Dolphins Should Sign Derek Carr

Author image Dylan Williams  •  1 min
NFL News and Rumors
rsz_gidzhnkl0ygdnzynsmtc
5 NFL Running Backs Who Will Be Free Agents This Off-Season
Author image Anthony Cardenas  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Highest Paid NFL Coaches 2022- Frank Reich
NFL Fans Rank Best 2023 Coaching Hires
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
bitcoin sportsbooks nfl betting
Andy Reid Shares How He Celebrated Super Bowl Victory
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown Responds To JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Valentine Tweet
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Arizona Cardinals Hiring Jonathan Gannon As Their Next Head Coach
Arizona Cardinals Hiring Jonathan Gannon As Their Next Head Coach
Author image Dylan Williams  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
JuJu Smith-Schuster
JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes Unnecessary Swipe At James Bradberry
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
More News
Arrow to top