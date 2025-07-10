Analyzing the four semifinal matchups at 2025 Wimbledon

We now know who will be in the four quarterfinal matches at Wimbledon 2025. Let’s look at the two gentlemen’s semifinal matches and the two ladies’s semifinal matches.

Gentlemen’s Singles

(1) Jannik Sinner–ITA vs. (6) Novak Djokovic–SRB

Despite reaching the semifinals, Sinner does not appear to be 100%. That is because he injured his elbow in his fourth round match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria. Sinner still came through with the win because Dimitrov injured his pectoral muscle and withdrew. Sinner then beat Ben Shelton of the United States in straight sets, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. Djokovic is a 24-time grand slam champion, and has seven Wimbledon titles. Only Roger Federer of Switzerland has more Wimbledons, as he has eight. Sinner has won three grand slam titles (2024 and 2025 Australian Open and 2024 United States Open), but has never won Wimbledon.

Sinner has won five of the last nine meetings, including the last four. Sinner won the only matchup in 2025, in the semifinals of the French Open, 6-4, 7-5, 7-6. Djokovic won the two meetings on grass. The first came in the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2022, 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, and the second came in the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2023, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

(2) Carlos Alcaraz–ESP vs. (5) Taylor Fritz–USA

Alcaraz is a five-time grand slam champion (2022 United States Open, 2023 & 2024 Wimbledon, and 2024 & 2025 French Open). Fritz’s best grand slam result was making the United States Open final in 2024. Alcaraz has won two prior meetings–6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of Miami in 2023, and 6-2, 7-5 at the 2024 Laver Cup in Berlin.

Ladies’s Singles

(1) Aryna Sabalenka–BLR vs. (13) Amanda Anisimova–USA

Sabalenka is a three-time grand slam champion as she won the Australian Open in back-to-back years in 2023 and 2024, and the United States Open in 2024. Anisimova has been to a grand slam semifinal in the past. She reached the final four of the 2019 French Open before losing in the semifinals, 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 to Australia’s Ashleigh Barty. Anisimova has actually beaten Sabalenka five of eight matches. Sabalenka won the last match in the fourth round of the French Open, 7-6, 6-3.

(8) Iga Swiatek–POL vs. Belinda Bencic–SUI

Swiatek is a five-time grand slam champion as she won four French Opens (2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024), and the 2022 United States Open. Bencic reached the semifinals of the 2019 United States Open, before losing to Canada’s Bianca Andreescu, 7-6, 7-5. Swiatek has won three of four prior meetings. Swiatek won their last meeting. That took place at Wimbledon in 2023, as Swiatek won their fourth round match, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3.