The Pickleball Slam is coming up on April 2, 2023.

This is an epic showdown of former tennis greats who are promoting one of the hottest sports in the United States.

Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Michael Chang, and John McEnroe are the headliners for this inaugural event to be held in Hollywood, Florida.

If that is not enough to get fans excited about the event, the advertisement for the event featuring Andre Agassi should do the job.

@AndreAgassi may just have the best reason to come see #ThePickleballSlam in person at the @hardrockholly on April 2nd… @JohnMcEnroe pic.twitter.com/E7NwrBfcbM — The Pickleball Slam (@pickleballslam) March 23, 2023

Let the ribbing begin from the American tennis heyday decades of the 197os through the 2000s.

McEnroe is the oldest of the four at 64 so he will be the butt of jokes but could get the last laugh.

The other three were accomplished singles players; whereas McEnroe was ranked No. 1 in the world in both singles and doubles during his Hall of Fame career.

Bragging Rights And $1 Million At Stake

This is a healthy competition among four major tennis champions with a prize of $1 million dollars at stake.

Everyone wants to do well, and Andy Roddick admitted that he is quickly trying to pick up the nuances of the sport which differ from tennis.

@andyroddick seems to be getting into the right head space for the Pickleball Slam. T-minus ten days out from April 2nd can't wait to see how all four of the boys measure up! #thepickleballslam @HardRockHolly @espn pic.twitter.com/wmtO1eMkeO — The Pickleball Slam (@pickleballslam) March 24, 2023

Michael Chang echoes Roddick’s thoughts and says there is a learning curve with pickleball, especially with the quick reflexes and strokes which is a small part of the training for tennis players.

Words of wisdom from @MichaelChang89, the man to beat in the Pickleball Slam… pic.twitter.com/MKmxpyfGdi — The Pickleball Slam (@pickleballslam) March 21, 2023

John McEnroe seems relieved that the pickleball court is smaller so Agassi cannot run him around as much.

And he cites that the major disadvantage for Andy Roddick is that he cannot use his powerful tennis motion and serve, all pickleball serves are underhanded.

Doesn’t seem like @JohnMcEnroe too worried about facing the boys at the Slam…or is he?#ThePickleballSlam pic.twitter.com/WaMIeec5XR — The Pickleball Slam (@pickleballslam) March 19, 2023

The format for the event is each player has a singles and doubles match.

Andy Roddick will face Michael Chang, and Andre Agassi will face John McEnroe in singles.

In doubles, Roddick and Agassi will team up against Chang and McEnroe.

Tennis And Pickleball Are A Smart Partnership

The fact that pickleball is using four tennis legends to promote the sport is genius.

John McEnroe mentioned that tennis could do the same and create an alliance with pickleball to expand its reach.

American tennis player Sam Querrey retired in 2022 and is already playing and promoting pickleball.

He conducted a Pickleball Bootcamp for students of Cliff Drysdale’s tennis program.

The FIRST Pickleball Bootcamp with Sam Querrey in CDT history!🔥🏓 We were honored to host the former top tennis player and current pickleball professional at @OmniAmelia for a weekend of pickleball strategy and meet and greet opportunities with Sam! pic.twitter.com/JjuDkVI8J7 — Cliff Drysdale Tennis (@cdrysdaletennis) March 24, 2023

This Needs To Be An Annual Event

While it is only the inaugural year, it is not too early to send out the vibes to the powers that be that this needs to be an annual event.

The scope of players can be broadened because there are a few recently retired talents that could be tapped including Serena Williams, Ashleigh Barty, and Roger Federer.

Watch The Pickleball Slam on ESPN on Sunday, April 2 at 12:00 PM EDT.

