Andre August: Everything You Need to Know About Jake Paul’s Next Opponent

Jake Paul, the YouTube influencer turned boxer, is set to face American cruiserweight Andre August in his ninth professional fight on December 15th at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. August, who is ranked #322 cruiserweight according to BoxRec, has a 10-1-1 professional record with five of those wins coming by way of knockout.

First look at Andre “Silverback” August, Jake Paul’s opponent for December 15. pic.twitter.com/X4cF74WZov — FoxTheG (@FoxTownley) November 8, 2023

Who is Andre August?

Andre August is a 35-year-old professional boxer from Houston, Texas. Growing up, August found himself drawn into street fighting due to his involvement with gang activity following the passing of his mother during his sophomore year of high school. Fueled by an unyielding fire and a growing passion to do more, he made a defining choice to pursue boxing.

At 10-1-1 with five KO’s, August has proven his tenacity and power in the ring. Coming off a unanimous decision victory over the undefeated 7-0 Brandon Martin and currently riding a five-fight winning streak, August will provide Jake Paul his toughest test in the ring to date.

August’s Professional Record

Andre August boasts a 10-1-1 professional record with five of those wins coming by way of knockout. He is yet to challenge for any major titles, but he did win the Texas Combative Sports Program Light Heavyweight title in November 2019 with a unanimous decision win over Santario Martin.

When and Where is the Fight?

The fight between Jake Paul and Andre August will take place on Friday, December 15th, at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The main event ringwalks are expected to take place at 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. UK

Can August Upset Paul?

Jake Paul has compiled a 7-1 record with four knockouts since turning pro in 2020, but he has yet to beat a legitimate pro boxer. The one blemish on Paul’s record is from his only bout against a boxer by trade — Tommy Fury (10-0, 4 KO), who beat Paul by split decision in February.

August, on the other hand, has the most experience and KOs of any opponent Paul has faced in his career. Despite shattering records by selling more pay-per-views in his first eight fights than any other boxer ever, Paul vs. August, an eight-round cruiserweight fight, will be one of the biggest boxing events in Orlando’s history