Andre Drummond Sets Statistical Record In Limited Minutes

Andre Drummond set a statistical mark by being very productive in very little time. The Chicago Bulls’ media relations team, with the help of the Elias Sports Bureau, uncovered a remarkable statistic after their 114-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets this week.

Andre Drummond achieved 15 points and 11 rebounds in just 15 minutes of play, making him the first player to accomplish such a feat since Daryl Dawkins in 1978-79. It’s a rare feat as players who typically produce double-doubles typically play more minutes.

Drummond Has Seen His Minutes Diminsh

This season has taken a peculiar turn for Drummond, as he’s been cast aside from Coach Billy Donovan’s favored lineup, replaced by the fleet-footed Derrick Jones Jr. in the center spot. The Bulls have embraced a nimble, small-ball approach, with a focus on versatile defense. Drummond was open to talking about the odd situation he suddenly finds himself in.

“Am I OK with it? I’m never OK with it. At the end of the day, I’m a basketball player and I want to play. But the circumstances that I’m in, I have to work my way back to where I want to get to,” Drummond said when asked about his diminshed role this season. “There are certain routes I have to take to get there. Me being a good teammate and showing guys that I’m here to do whatever it takes to help this team win is what’s going to help me get there. That’s what I’m going to do.” “It’s part of the game, stuff I can’t control. The stuff I can control is being a good teammate, working on my game, staying in shape and being prepare when my number is called. When you focus on the stuff you can’t control, that’s when you start getting to that dark place. I’m just here to be a good teammate.”

Head Coach Billy Donovan Has Continued To Provide Reasons For His Lineups

Coach Donovan shed light on the sudden shift in rotation, citing Charlotte’s towering frontcourt as the reason for the change. In recent encounters against the Hornets and the Clippers, opponents leveraged their size advantage against Jones Jr., leading Donovan to tweak his lineup. As a result, Drummond was gifted with some rare first-quarter minutes.

Coach Donovan remained guarded on the future deployment of the backup center, stating that the matchups will play a decisive role in determining the utilization of those precious minutes.

Drummond expressed confidence in his abilities, stating that his play speaks volumes and there’s no need to have a conversation with Coach Donovan about his role. When asked, in jest, if he has considered requesting a trade before the looming deadline, he dismissed the notion, stating his desire to remain with the team.