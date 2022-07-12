Andre Iguodala: “Rasheed Wallace would be better than Giannis in today’s NBA”

Andre Iguodala thought Rasheed Wallace would be better than Giannis in today’s NBA on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.” Not only does Iguodala think Wallace would have been better than Antetokounmpo, but he thinks the four-time All-Star would have been a top-five player nowadays. That’s what he told Dan Le Batard and Jon “Stugotz” Weiner.

At the 12:20 mark in the YouTube video below, Iguodala started talking about how every championship team in NBA history had at least one superstar player. The only team he could think of that didn’t were the 2003-04 Pistons. Of course, Wallace won his only ring of his NBA career with the Pistons that season. Detroit finished 54-28 (.659) and ranked third in the Eastern Conference.

NBA betting picks, news, sports betting content and rumors are under the NBA News tab above.

Watch Andre Iguodala make his case for Rasheed Wallace

Furthermore, Iguodala went on to state, “Rasheed Wallace probably could have been a top-five player in the league for a 10-year stretch. He was shooting half-court shots left-handed and right-handed.” But there is more to basketball than just shooting.

“If Wallace played in modern-day basketball, if he played in our league today, he’d be a top-five player. He’d be better than Giannis, and I love Giannis.”

And Dan Le Batard said that Andre Iguodala was a stats guy earlier in his career on the 76ers, but he chose winning instead. After playing a season with the Nuggets, he was traded to the Warriors. Then, the forward won four championships with Golden State. Plus, Iguodala won the NBA Finals MVP in 2015.

Besides breaking down other accomplishments, Iguodala thinks there are different types of winning. He went on to mention, “Winning is not really valuable unless you win a championship. But only a certain number of teams win championships, if you think about it. When certain teams and front offices start to value winning, you’ll start winning.”

BetOnline, Bovada and BetUS are among the best sportsbooks for NBA betting. Check out the available bonuses and compare the top NBA betting sites in 2022.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still better than Rasheed Wallace

Additionally, Wallace was selected fourth overall by the Washington Bullets in the 1995 NBA Draft. He averaged 14.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1 steal and 1.3 blocks per game in a total of 1,109 NBA career games. Iguodala is already off on this one. The forward/center played 16 years in the league. He averaged 46.7% shooting from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range.

In his rookie 1995-96 season, he averaged 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game with the Bullets. He was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team that season. Offensively, Wallace was at his best while with the Trail Blazers. He averaged 19 points per game with Portland in the 2000-01 and 2001-02 seasons. Even then, Wallace was not even a top-five player of his own era.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo won a ring and a Finals MVP with the Bucks in 2020. Thus far, the Greek Freak has won two MVP awards, one NBA Most Improved Player Award (2017), one NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award (2020) and one NBA All-Star Game MVP Award (2021).

For a notable reminder, Giannis is only 27 years old. The forward was selected 15th overall by the Bucks in the 2013 NBA Draft. During the 2021-22 season, he was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game in 67 games played. Other articles related to Andre Iguodala are on the main page.

To claim other free bonuses and promo codes, read our list of the best offshore betting sites for U.S. bettors. Xbet, MyBookie and GT Bets are among the listed sportsbooks.