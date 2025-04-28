Andrei Svechnikov records second NHL playoff hat trick

Carolina Hurricanes right winger Andrei Svechnikov of Barnaul, Russia recorded his second National Hockey League career postseason hat trick. He accomplished the feat on Sunday in a 5-2 Hurricanes win over the New Jersey Devils. With the win, the Hurricanes lead the Eastern Conference first round best out of seven Stanley Cup playoff series three games to one.

Inside look at the three goal game

Svechnikov opened the scoring at the 52 second mark of the first period. Defenseman Brent Burns of Barrie, Ontario and Jackson Blake of Fargo, North Dakota recorded the assists. Svechnikov then put the Hurrricanes up 3-0 at the 42 second mark of the second period on the power-play with the game-winning goal. Seth Jarvis of Winnipeg, Manitoba and Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland had the assists. Svechnikov then closed the scoring from Blake and Aho into an empty net with three minutes and 17 seconds left in the third period. Svechnikov scored a goal in each period, and his first two goals came in the first minute of the first and second periods.

Who also scored for Carolina in Game 4?

The other Hurricanes goal scorers were Burns and defenseman Jacob Slavin of Denver, Colorado. Both Burns and Slavin had unassisted goals.

Svechnikov’s first playoff hat trick

Svechnikov’s first playoff hat trick came on August 3, 2020 in a 4-1 Hurricanes win over the New York Rangers. The three goal game came in game two of the qualifying round in Toronto.

Svechnikov’s other prior hat tricks

Svechnikov has three regular season hat tricks. They came in a 6-4 Hurricanes loss to the Edmonton Oilers on October 20, 2022, in a 7-2 Hurricanes win over the Oilers on November 10, 2022, and in a 5-3 Hurricanes win over the Montreal Canadiens on December 28, 2023.

Svechnikov’s playoff stats

In four games, Svechnikov has four goals and one assist for five points. He is a +3 with two power-play points, one game-winning goal, 13 shots on goal, one blocked shot, 11 hits, one takeaway, and two giveaways. The blocked shot came in game one of the series, a 4-1 Hurricanes win over the Devils.