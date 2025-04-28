NHL News and Rumors

Andrei Svechnikov records second NHL playoff hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes right winger Andrei Svechnikov of Barnaul, Russia recorded his second National Hockey League career postseason hat trick. He accomplished the feat on Sunday in a 5-2 Hurricanes win over the New Jersey Devils. With the win, the Hurricanes lead the Eastern Conference first round best out of seven Stanley Cup playoff series three games to one.

Inside look at the three goal game

Svechnikov opened the scoring at the 52 second mark of the first period. Defenseman Brent Burns of Barrie, Ontario and Jackson Blake of Fargo, North Dakota recorded the assists. Svechnikov then put the Hurrricanes up 3-0 at the 42 second mark of the second period on the power-play with the game-winning goal. Seth Jarvis of Winnipeg, Manitoba and Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland had the assists. Svechnikov then closed the scoring from Blake and Aho into an empty net with three minutes and 17 seconds left in the third period. Svechnikov scored a goal in each period, and his first two goals came in the first minute of the first and second periods.

Who also scored for Carolina in Game 4?

The other Hurricanes goal scorers were Burns and defenseman Jacob Slavin of Denver, Colorado. Both Burns and Slavin had unassisted goals.

Svechnikov’s first playoff hat trick

Svechnikov’s first playoff hat trick came on August 3, 2020 in a 4-1 Hurricanes win over the New York Rangers. The three goal game came in game two of the qualifying round in Toronto.

Svechnikov’s other prior hat tricks

Svechnikov has three regular season hat tricks. They came in a 6-4 Hurricanes loss to the Edmonton Oilers on October 20, 2022, in a 7-2 Hurricanes win over the Oilers on November 10, 2022, and in a 5-3 Hurricanes win over the Montreal Canadiens on December 28, 2023.

Svechnikov’s playoff stats

In four games, Svechnikov has four goals and one assist for five points. He is a +3 with two power-play points, one game-winning goal, 13 shots on goal, one blocked shot, 11 hits, one takeaway, and two giveaways. The blocked shot came in game one of the series, a 4-1 Hurricanes win over the Devils.

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Carolina Hurricanes NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets

Playoff woes continue for Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_26027898_168396541_lowres-2
Jake Sanderson scores first NHL Playoff overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 27 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25992671_168396541_lowres-2
Ivan Barbashev scores first NHL Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 27 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_26017944_168396541_lowres-2
Simon Nemec registers first NHL playoff overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 26 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21582803_168396541_lowres-2
Pavel Buchnevich records his first NHL career playoff hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 25 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks
Sergei Bobrovsky records fourth career NHL playoff shutout
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 25 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Darnell Nurse
Darnell Nurse continues to struggle in the Stanley Cup Playoffs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 24 2025
More News
Arrow to top