Prepare to delve into the comprehensive Belmont Stakes analysis by Andrew Beyer, a seasoned expert in horse racing, known for his precise insights and deep understanding of the sport. For those unfamiliar, Beyer is a legend in the industry, revered for his invention of the Beyer Speed Figures – a numerical assessment of a horse’s performance, now a standard in handicapping.

His years of experience and ability to meticulously analyze racing forms have granted him an almost prophetic reputation in predicting the outcomes of major races. As we approach the third jewel of the Triple Crown, Beyer’s careful scrutiny of the Belmont Stakes 2023 promises to provide fascinating insights into what could transpire at Belmont Park.

Here are all of Andy Beyer’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

🐎 Event: Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs)

Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 🕓 Time: 7:02 PM

7:02 PM 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Belmont Park, Elmont, NY 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000

1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000 🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +220 | Angel Of Empire +330 | Tapit Trice +350

Andy Beyer recently sat down with Brad Free for a Belmont Stakes webinar. He provided his invaluable insight into the race and gave out some picks and predictions to viewers for the third jewel in the Triple Crown.

Beyer is not keen on the favorite, Forte (who he is adamant is pronounced ‘fort’). Instead, Beyer looks elsewhere in the race for the winner.

Let’s dive into Andrew Beyer’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Angel Of Empire (+330)

Having ruled the others in the race out for multiple reasons, Beyer’s main choice to win the race is Angel Of Empire.

“I’m sort of left with Angel Of Empire, because of my lack of enthusiasm for the others,” Beyer said. He also said he expects the odds to shorten, so the current price could prove value on the second-favorite.

Beyer will be hoping that the Brad Cox-trained horse can do the business on Saturday evening.

Arcangelo (+1200)

One of the more interesting longshots in the race is Arcangelo.

“He could be good enough,” Beyer said. “His last race was solid. It was a legitimate figure, that 97 [speed figure] puts him there with everybody else.”

He also thinks Arcangelo will not be troubled by the distance because of its pedigree. Over a mile and a half, that stamina

Tapit Trice (+350)

Beyer was impressed with Tapit Trice in the Blue Grass Stakes, a race he won.

“I thought his race going into the Derby was as good as anybody else,” Beyer said. “The figure of 99 was as good as anyone else. He beat a pretty good horse in Verifying, and he beat the runner-up in the Preakness, Blazing Sevens which confirms that 99 was a legitimate number.”

Beyer is concerned about the Kentucky Derby run, but he is writing that off somewhat in hopes that maybe the track didn’t suit Tapit Trice. A bounce back could be on the cards if he can reproduce his Blue Grass form.

Belmont Stakes Trifecta

Beyer has provided what he believes will be the first three horses past the post on Saturday. You can combine these in a trifecta.

A trifecta is a type of bet where a bettor must accurately predict the first, second, and third place finishers in the exact order in a specific race. It’s popular because of its high potential payouts, given the difficulty of correctly predicting the exact order of multiple finishers.

If Beyer can land this in the Belmont Stakes, he and his followers will be laughing all the way to the bank.

