Andrew Beyer Breeders Cup Picks 2022 | Expert Breeders Cup Predictions 2022

Andrew Beyer Breeders Cup picks for 2022 are here. The latest picks and best bets from one of the top horse racing experts are featured below.

The 2022 Breeders Cup Classic is this Saturday, Nov. 5. This is the 39th edition of the historical race. The event was first inaugurated in 1984. Keeneland racetrack is hosting all 14 races on Friday and Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky. BetOnline odds for Moss’s picks are below.

Post time for the 2022 Breeders Cup is 5:40 p.m. ET this Saturday. On Friday, coverage for the races runs from 2 to 6 p.m. ET. The final race can be watched on NBC Sports. Preview coverage will air on USA Network. Keep scrolling for Andrew Beyer Breeders Cup picks for 2022.

Andrew Beyer Breeders Cup Picks 2022 | Andrew Beyer Predictions

On Flightline, Beyer mentioned, “He had the race [Pacific Classic] wrapped up, he took it pretty easy down the stretch, and he still got a Beyer Speed Figure of 126.” The horse racing expert went on to explain that Flightline recorded the second-best BSF since first publishing the numbers in 1991.

Of course, Ghostzapper finished with a 128 BSF at the Grade II Philip H. Iselin in 2004. So, Beyer knows Flightline is “one of the freakiest horses” he’s seen in his lifetime. In addition to Flightline, the horse racing expert is also interested in Taiba.

Andrew Beyer is most impressed by Flightline in the eight-horse field. Aside from picking Taiba as his No. 2 favorite, the handicapper feels taking any other horse would be a mistake. He feels Flightline “could have gotten a 130 BSF at the Pacific Classic” back in September.

In other words, the win was no fluke. He finished ahead of Country Grammer and Royal Ship (BRZ). Plus, since Flightline is a flawless 5-for-5, Beyer believes the 4-year-old colt is the best bet to win the 2022 Breeders Cup Classic this Saturday.

He’s advising bettors to consider speed figures and track conditions prior to wagering. Other Andrew Beyer Breeders Cup picks are on the main page.

Taiba has 8-1 odds to win the 2022 Breeders Cup Classic. “You know, I’ve been interested in him for his whole career because he started out with breaking his Maiden with a figure of 103,” Beyer said of Taiba. “Then, they threw him into the Santa Anita Derby and the second start of his career. It’s freaky for a horse to make that kind of a leap…

The owner insisted on running him in the Kentucky Derby, which was a really great way to run a horse. And after that debacle, he was back in the hands of Bob Baffert… He’s now back on track that he was at the start of his career.” Although Beyer doesn’t think Taiba will win, Beyer thinks the horse is a fast 3-year-old.

Epicenter has 5-1 odds to win this race. While Beyer prefers Flightline and Taiba over Epicenter, he feels the Steve Asmussen-trained competitor has a chance to keep up with the other fastest horses in this race. Following second-place finishes at the Preakness Stakes and Kentucky Derby, Beyer is not ruling out the possibility of the 3-year-old colt winning.

More importantly, Epicenter is coming off a win at the Grade I Travers Stakes. He also outran Zandon and Tawny Port at the Grade II Jim Dandy in July. Beyer feels Epicenter’s racing record should intrigue bettors. One Grade I victory and three Grade II wins is still terrific.