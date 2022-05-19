Andrew Beyer Preakness Picks 2022 | Expert Preakness Predictions 2022

The second leg of the Triple Crown takes place on Saturday with the Preakness Stakes. Let’s take a look at the picks for former Washington Post columnist Andrew Beyer. What makes Beyer so fascinating is that he is the creator of the Beyer Speed Figures, and has helped create horse racing ratings!

Let’s go over who Beyer likes for Preakness 2022 along with where to find the best Preakness odds for each horse at Pimlico Race Course. MyBookie Odds and who Beyer likes the most through his ratings are listed below.

Epicenter (-125) At My Bookie| 2022 Preakness Expert Picks

With 48 hours before the Preakness is set to start, Beyer is a huge supporter of the favourite Epicenter. He has given him a speed figure of 102. But one must realize, Epicenter was the favourite to win the Kentucky Derby too, as the horse had the morning line odds of 7-2, but had a poor finish down the stretch, was beaten by Rich Strike, and had to settle for second place.

Early Voting (+500) At My Bookie | 2022 Preakness Predictions

Early Voting is liked the most by Brisnet and TimeformUS, two other groups that use figures and ratings. Beyer meanwhile has given Early Voting a speed figure of 96. One must realize that Early Voting is known for being a strong pace setter, and if the horse is able to dictate the pace, he could make a difference.

Simplification (+900) At My Bookie | 2022 Preakness Predictions

Like Early Voting, Beyer has given Simplification a score of 96. The horse finished fourth at the Kentucky Derby, raised eyebrows for his dominant win at the Mucho Macho Man Stakes in Gulfstream, my a dominant four lengths.

