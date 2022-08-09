Andrew Tate In Negotiations For Boxing Fight vs Jake Paul

Andrew Tate wants to battle Jake Paul in a boxing fight, and now he has hinted that “sophisticated” negotiations are underway. Tate is a three-time ISK world champion, Enfusion world champion and IKF British champion. The light heavyweight boxer is 6’1″ and weighs 198 lbs.

As a professional boxer, Paul has fought five times. He is 6’1″ and weighs 195 lbs. He was scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. last Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Though, the fight was called off due to Hasim’s weight violation.

Tate started kickboxing at age 17 and became a champion at the age of 23. He retired from kickboxing at 28 with six titles.

When asked about a potential fight with Paul during a Twitch stream, Tate replied, “I know everyone wants that.” For the best part, he’s more than willing to fight either Paul brother.

The retired kickboxing champion explained, “These are sophisticated negotiations that involve a lot of parties, so we shouldn’t be talking about it on here.”

Will Andrew Tate fight Jake Paul?

Nonetheless, all evidence points to the contrary. A spokesperson for Tate told Mirror Fighting a week ago: “There are currently no productive talks with Jake Paul’s team regarding a fight between him and Andrew.”

“We are aware that due to the rise in Andrew’s popularity, it’s a fight the world wants to see. However, at this moment in time, there is nothing to report.”

“We have also become aware that Jake Paul and his team intend to call Andrew out via a collection of YouTube/Instagram videos. However, as stated before, there has been no official talks regarding a fight.”

One thing is for certain, Logan Paul is ready to fight Tate. Logan is planning on returning to the ring in December. Though, based on podcast comments and social media posts, Tate seems more interested in fighting Jake.

The kickboxer prefers to fight Jake over Logan

In one YouTube video posted over a year ago, Andrew Tate called him out. The veteran kickboxer said, “Jake Paul, it’s clear to me you are desperate for a reality check. Let me explain something to you about combat sports.”

“There are a whole bunch of men out here who will never be as famous as you, will never make the money you’ve made — who would kick the living f**k out of you. I’m one of the lucky ones. I made a little bit of money. I don’t have 50 million to bet with you, but I do have 3 million to bet with you.”

“So this is your offer: $3 million. You put 3, I put 3,” continued Tate. “Winner takes all. I will fight you any given day of the f**king week. Don’t worry about Conor McGregor f**king you up.”

“Don’t worry about Floyd Mayweather f**king you up. You only want to lose to them, so you can say ‘Well, I lost to Conor McGregor.’ Why don’t you lose to an old man who’s retired? You want to fight?”

“Send me a contract. I will take a few weeks break from living my retired life to kick the living f**k out of a f**king goofy, f**king entitled d**khead like you.”

Furthermore, dating back to 2020, Tate has been wanting to fight Paul. On Twitter, Tate also tweeted: “I will fight you. Winner takes all the money. Any fight rules you want. Send the contract.”

On April 25, 2009, Tate defeated Paul Randall in the fifth round for the ISKA English Kickboxing Light-crusier weight title, winning his first championship.

Back in 2013, he won the ISKA World Full-Contact Light Cruiserweight Championship by a split decision. It was his second world championship in two different weight divisions.

