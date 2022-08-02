Andrew Tate makes $3 million bet with Jake Paul

Andrew Tate is challenging Jake Paul to a boxing match once again, and his $3 million bet still stands. Tate is a three-time ISK world champion, Enfusion world champion and IKF British champion. The light heavyweight boxer is 6’1″ and weighs 198 lbs.

In the YouTube video below, Tate called him out. “Jake Paul, it’s clear to me you are desperate for a reality check. Let me explain something to you about combat sports.”

“There are a whole bunch of men out here who will never be as famous as you, will never make the money you’ve made — who would kick the living f**k out of you. I’m one of the lucky ones. I made a little bit of money. I don’t have 50 million to bet with you, but I do have 3 million to bet with you.”

“So this is your offer: $3 million. You put 3, I put 3,” continued Tate. “Winner takes all. I will fight you any given day of the f**king week. Don’t worry about Conor McGregor f**king you up.”

“Don’t worry about Floyd Mayweather f**king you up. You only want to lose to them, so you can say ‘Well, I lost to Conor McGregor.’ Why don’t you lose to an old man who’s retired? You want to fight?”

“Send me a contract. I will take a few weeks break from living my retired life to kick the living f**k out of a f**king goofy, f**king entitled d**khead like you.”

Dating back to 2020, Tate has been wanting to fight Paul. On Twitter, Tate also tweeted: “I will fight you. Winner takes all the money. Any fight rules you want. Send the contract.”

However, Tate is now banned from Twitter. So, his older tweets can only be read in older articles.

Will Jake Paul accept the $3 million bet from Andrew Tate?

Logan Paul cares about his image. That’s a massive understatement. Deep down, he’s probably more than willing to fight Tate. When asked about the retired kickboxer, Paul replied, “I don’t even know who that is.”

In a recent video on Instagram, Paul said, “When I leave this sport, you know, I want there to be a remembrance of me being willing to fight anyone any time, any place and truly living up to that.”

“I don’t care who it is. Let’s find someone, and I’m gonna knock him the f**k out. Put on the show, sell out Madison Square Garden, and make it happen.”

“I’m sick and tired of these lame boxers being scared of everyone ducking everyone and not making fights happen.”

If Paul turns down Tate, it will only confirm most of what Tate pointed out in the video above.

Also, Paul’s scheduled fight this Saturday at Madison Square Garden against Hasim Rahman Jr. is canceled. The bout was called off due to the weight limit. Rahman Jr. struggled to get below 200 lbs.

Tate’s kickboxing career

Tate started kickboxing at age 17 and later became a champion at the age of 23. He retired from kickboxing at 28 with six titles. His all-time kickboxing record is 4-3 in the ring.

On April 25, 2009, Tate defeated Paul Randall in the fifth round for the ISKA English Kickboxing Light-crusier weight title, winning his first championship.

Back in 2013, he won the ISKA World Full-Contact Light Cruiserweight Championship by a split decision. It was his second world championship in two different weight divisions.

Then, on June 28, 2014, one of his best wins came against Wendell Roche for the Enfusion Live 90kg title. He won in the second round in quite a shocking upset.

In his last match on February 10, 2020, he defeated Mirlem Ahmeti in Bucharest.

