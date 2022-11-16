Andy Dalton Tabbed For His Eight Straight Start

The New Orleans Saints are currently 3-7, but they are sticking with Andy Dalton. Head Coach Dennis Allen announced that the 35-year-old Dalton will start his eighth straight game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Following the Saints’ loss to Pittsburgh, Allen hinted that he was considering making a change in the position. ESPN’s Katherine Terrell reported on Wednesday that Allen is sticking with the veteran Dalton.

“We’re going to go with Andy,” Allen said. “We discussed it as a staff. I got an opportunity to talk to both quarterbacks, and I feel like right now, Andy is the direction that we want to go.”

Jameis Winston opened the season as the starter but has not played since Week Three due to a back and foot injury. Although he has not appeared on the injury report since Week Eight, Allen says that Winston is not 100%. He also adds that Winston, who suffered four back fractures, may not be 100% by the season’s end. In addition, the offensive line has been battered, with three starters potentially missing Sunday’s game.

The Saints are 2-5 since Andy Dalton took over in Week Four. The offense has struggled mightily over the last two games, losses to Baltimore and Pittsburgh. They have only scored 23 points combined, and Dalton is coming off arguably his worst performance of the season against the Steelers. In that game, he went 17-27 for 174 yards and one touchdown along with two interceptions. He posted a 23.9 QBR, ranking fourth worst among quarterbacks who played in Week 10.

Overall, Dalton is completing 65% of his passes while throwing 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His 89.6 passer rating ranks 17th in the NFL while his 45.9 QBR ranks 23rd in the league.