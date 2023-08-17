Andy Murray is in the back half of his historic career. It’s not over yet for the three-time Grand Slam champion as he prepares to play in the US Open later this month. However, Murray suffered a major setback last week, withdrawing from the Cincinnati ATP Masters 1000 event. What’s next for Murray? Below, we explore the odds for what Andy Murray will do next.

Andy Murray Withdraws From Cincinnati ATP Masters 1000

Andy Murray has had to withdraw from his round of 16 match in the National Bank Open against Jannik Sinner with an abdominal strain 🎾 ❌ pic.twitter.com/RIiQgSuoZF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 11, 2023

Before the Cincinnati ATP Masters 1000 on Aug. 13, Murray was forced to withdraw from the event due to an abdominal strain.

The week prior, Murray reached the third round of the Toronto Masters 1000 before withdrawing with the same abdominal injury.

By withdrawing from the Cincinnati ATP Masters 1000 event, Murray will not pick up any points to improve his No. 36 world ranking, his highest since 2019. Without a chance to gain crucial ranking points, it ends Murray’s hopes of being seeded in the US Open.

Murray’s fate will now be determined by the US Open draw, where he will be unseeded.

Andy Murray Odds: What’s Next?

What will Andy Murray do next?

Sportsbooks list Murray’s odds of playing in the US Open at 4/7 (-175). The US Open is the site of Murray’s first Grand Slam tournament victory in 2012. Murray’s odds of winning the US Open are 100/1 (+10000).

Sportsbooks believe retirement is on the table for the 36-year-old because of the injuries he’s sustained the past couple of years. The odds of Murray retiring in 2023 are 2/1 (+200).

One of the more intriguing plays involves Murray’s two favorite football clubs: Hibernian F.C. and Arsenal F.C. Though unlikely he becomes a director, Murray served as a mentor for Hibernian in 2018, so a future with the team could be on the table.

Check out the odds on what’s next for Andy Murray below.

What’s Next For Andy Murray? Odds Play Play in the US Open -175 Pull out of the US Open +138 Retire anytime in 2023 +200 Become a regular analyst on a major TV network by the end of 2024 +250 Become a tennis coach by the end of 2024 +300 Become the captain of the Great Britain Davis Cup Team by the end of 2024 +500 Become a director at Hibernian F.C. by the end of 2024 +900 Win the US Open +10000 Become a director at Arsenal F.C. by the end of 2024 +50000

