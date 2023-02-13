NFL News and Rumors

Andy Reid Joins Exclusive Coaching Club After Super Bowl LVII Victory

Andy Reid at the Super Bowl LVII Press Conference.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid won his second Super Bowl after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. With the Super Bowl victory, Reid joins an exclusive coaching club that only a select few coaches have entered.

Reid became the 14th NFL head coach to win multiple Super Bowls. Of those 14 coaches, nine are in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Bill Belichick Tops The List

The head coach with the most career Super Bowl victories is Bill Belichick, with six titles. Considered by many to be the greatest head coach in NFL history, Belichick won all six championships – 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, and 2018 – with the New England Patriots.

Though they don’t count toward this list, Belichick also won two Super Bowls – 1986 and 1990 – as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

Only three other head coaches have more than two Super Bowl victories. Chuck Noll won four Super Bowls – 1974, 1975, 1978, and  1979 – with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bill Walsh won three Super Bowls – 1981, 1984, and 1988 – with the San Francisco 49ers. Finally, Joe Gibbs won three Super Bowls – 1982, 1987, and 1991 – with the Washington Redskins (Commanders).

Andy Reid One Of 10 Coaches To Win Two Super Bowls

Reid joins a list of 10 head coaches to win two Super Bowls. The list includes:

  • Vince Lombardi – 1966 and 1967 with the Green Bay Packers
  • Tom Flores – 1980 and 1983 with the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders
  • Jimmy Johnson – 1992 and 1993 with the Dallas Cowboys
  • George Seifert – 1989 and 1994 with the San Francisco 49ers
  • Mike Shanahan – 1997 and 1998 with the Denver Broncos
  • Don Shula – 1972 and 1973 with the Miami Dolphins
  • Tom Coughlin – 2007 and 2011 with the New York Giants
  • Bill Parcells – 1986 and 1990 with the New York Giants
  • Tom Landry – 1971 and 1977 with the Dallas Cowboys
  • Andy Reid- 2019 and 2022 with the Kansas City Chiefs

With quarterback Patrick Mahomes at his disposal, Reid could play for multiple Super Bowls in the coming years. Before the game, there was speculation that Reid might retire as head coach of the Chiefs. After the game, Reid silenced those reports, saying he might “hang around” for a few more seasons.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
