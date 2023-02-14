Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared how he celebrated the team’s Super Bowl victory when he got back to Kansas City.

Reid celebrated with pizza at a local pizzeria.

What Reid Said

Reid said:

“Yeah, I went to Pizza 51. I got a mushroom and sausage pizza, how about that? And a salad just to make my chubbiness feel good.”

Andy Reid was asked today about how he celebrated the Super Bowl win once he returned to Kansas City: “Yeah, I went to Pizza 51. I got a mushroom and sausage pizza, how about that? And a salad just to make my chubbiness feel good.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2023

Andy Reid celebrated the Super Bowl in the most Andy Reid way. 😅 (🎥: @JaredKCTV5)pic.twitter.com/oPfMTnEv43 — theScore (@theScore) February 14, 2023

Reid Is Just Like Us

Fans didn’t participate in the Super Bowl yet they indulged in their favorite food and drinks while watching the game.

It is reassuring to know that Andy Reid is one of us.

Reid’s Legacy

Reid has a very good relationship with the Philadelphia Eagles ownership and front office including Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman.

He was the Eagles’ head coach from 1999-2012 when he was fired.

Reid is a classy guy who only speaks highly of the Eagles, but it had to be especially satisfying to beat the team that fired him on the biggest stage.

He was seen talking with some of the Eagles players he drafted during the media events leading up to the Super Bowl.

A moment that was captured with plenty of photos is when Reid affectionately tugged at Jason Kelce’s beard.

Mahomes Talked About Winning This One For Andy Reid

The Chiefs players are well aware of Reid’s coaching history with the Eagles.

It was a matter of pride for them to win this one for Andy.

This was a point that Patrick Mahomes mentioned when he was talking with NFL Network after the confetti was thrown and the postgame trophy presentation occurred.

Reid Wants To Keep Coaching

Prior to the Super Bowl, there were questions about how long Andy Reid would continue coaching.

He turns 65 on March 19.

Reid said he wants to continue, and why wouldn’t he?

With Patrick Mahomes in his prime at age 27, he would be crazy not to come back.

The fact that Mahomes and Reid won this Super Bowl after trading star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins is amazing.

The crew at #GMFB wanted to know if I see any similarities in the #Chiefs making a run at a dynasty similar to the #Patriots – I think they do.

Congrats to Clark Hunt, Andy Reid, all of the football ops folks that made it happen and of course to #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/SFJPHqPQWp — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) February 14, 2023

It proves the Reid-Mahomes relationship can win in different circumstances drawing comparisons to the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady relationship.