Andy Reid Shares Update On Kadarius Toney For Super Bowl LVII

Dan Girolamo
Kadarius Toney runs out of the tunnel for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The health of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is still up in the air. The wide receiver is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in the AFC Championship Game, jeopardizing his status for the Big Game. At a press conference on Thursday morning, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared an update on Toney ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

“He did everything yesterday that was planned for him to do, but he’s got more today and we’ll see how he does,” Reid said to reporters. “He was spirited yesterday and running around like crazy, so we’ll see how it goes today.”

Kadarius Toney Was Limited In Wednesday’s Practice

Toney was the only member of the Chiefs roster to be limited in Wednesday’s practice. However, Reid’s optimistic quotes are a positive sign for Toney ahead of the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs acquired Toney via trade in late October 2022. The Chiefs traded a third and sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the New York Giants for Toney.

Including the playoffs, Toney has 20 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns in nine games with the Chiefs. The wide receiver has 73 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Chiefs Injury Report

The Chiefs will be without wide receiver Mecole Hardman against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Hardman was placed on IR with a pelvis injury. However, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was activated off IR and will be eligible to play in the Super Bowl. Edwards-Helaire has not played since Week 11 due to a high ankle sprain.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, who injured his knee in the AFC Championship, was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and should play on Sunday.

The most critical injury update concerns quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who continues to rehab a high ankle sprain suffered in the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Reid believes Mahomes will be close to 100%, saying the quarterback can do “just about everything” in the playbook.

Topics  
Chiefs NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
Dan Girolamo

