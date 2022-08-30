Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz Betting Tips, Odds and Boxing Predictions

ANDY RUIZ JR returns to the ring for the first time in 16 months as he takes on heavyweight veteran, Luis Ortiz. Both Ruiz Jr and Ortiz will be hopefully of a win this weekend propelling them towards a world title shot next year, so how will this one pan out in LA on Saturday night?

On paper, this is a fight that could go either way. Both men have impressive wins on their respective resumés, with ‘The Destroyer’ giving Anthony Joshua the first defeat of his career in 2019. Ortiz has had two superb fights with Deontay Wilder, arguably winning both until he tired late on and got stopped

If you fancy a wager on this huge boxing event with the first Mexican heavyweight champion of the world, check out the best odds from BetOnline, as well as our predictions and betting tips ahead of this mega-event from the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz – Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz 📊 Records: Andy Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 Wins by KO) | Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28 Wins by KO)

Andy Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 Wins by KO) | Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28 Wins by KO) 📅 Date: September 3rd, 2022

September 3rd, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx 11.30PM EST

Approx 11.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: Fox Sports PPV

Fox Sports PPV 🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, USA

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Andy Ruiz Jr -350 | Luis Ortiz +250

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Betting Prediction

Our exclusive boxing betting prediction for this heavyweight showdown in LA on Saturday night is that Andy Ruiz Jr will stop Luis Ortiz in the second half of the fight when the pair meet in the centre of the ring at the Crypto.com Arena.

If you look at the resumés of both Ruiz and Ortiz, both men have competed at the highest level for the past few years of their career. Luis Ortiz has bee in the Top 10 of the heavyweight division for almost a decade now, and has some great wins. His only two losses have come at the hands of Deontay Wilder, who brutally knocked the Cuban out on two occasions, but Ortiz was up on the judges scorecards in both of these fights before the eventual knockout blow.

However, last time out against Charles Martin, ‘King Kong’ looked a complete shadow of himself. Charles Martin is levels below what Ortiz is used to be performing at, and Ortiz was well behind against ‘Prince’, wilting to the canvas on two occasions as well before turning the fight around and winning via KO.

It is fair to say that Ortiz really looked his age that night at the beginning of the year, and at 43-year-old, how much does he really have left to offer the heavyweight division?

On the other hand, Andy Ruiz Jr has spent 16 months out of the ring, training hard, pairing up with a new coach and planning his quest back to heavyweight stardom in the next year.

Ruiz didn’t look overly great on his last outing either, also getting knocked down by Chris Arreola. However, after the early knockdown, Ruiz got back to his boxing and coasted to a unanimous decision victory.

That’s what makes us think Ruiz Jr will be out-boxing an aging Ortiz, before tiring him out and stopping him in the second half of the fight.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Betting Tip: Ruiz to win by KO/TKO in Rounds 7-12 @ +225 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Best Bet

As we have already alluded to, here at The Sports Daily we think that Andy Ruiz Jr will break Luis Ortiz down round by round, out-boxing him, using his fast hands, before getting to the Cuban heavyweight kingpin late on and knocking him out when he is tired and going for broke.

The reason we think the knockout could come late for the 32-year-old former unified heavyweight champion of the world is that he is 11 years younger than Ortiz, and is far more fresh. Ortiz didn’t look great at all last time out against Charles Martin as we have previously said, and he looked like a man who is just a percentage of what he formerly could do inside the boxing ring.

It might come as a surprise that we think the KO for Ruiz could come in the last quarter of the fight, given the fact he has had doubts over his physique and fitness in the past, but from what we have seen in training montages, he looks in great shape and ready to go this Saturday night.

Ortiz has 28 KO victories in his career, as well as both of his defeats coming via knockout too. Ruiz Jr is nowhere near as powerful and spiteful as Deontay Wilder is, but his punches in bunches, combinations and hand-speed will be telling this weekend.

If the 32-year-old can put his combinations together, land his quick jabs and not load up on big shots, the opening will surely come and he will be able to stop Ortiz late on as the heavyweight veteran tires and takes more risks, therefore opening himself up to Ruiz’s lightening fast hand-speed.

We think the KO/TKO could come in Rounds 9-12 for the Mexican-American, who will be hopeful of an excellent performance this weekend to throw his name back into the hat of elite heavyweights with the likes of Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, just below the elite of the elite, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Best Bet: Ruiz to win by KO/TKO in Rounds 9-12 @ +400 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Odds

Already claimed the Ruiz vs Ortiz boxing betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz fight odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Moneyline Odds Play Andy Ruiz Jr -350 Luis Ortiz +250 Draw +1600

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz?

Date: Saturday, September 3rd

Ring Walks expected: 11.30 EST, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, USA

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have Fox on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling heavyweight rematch clash from the Crypto.com Arena live on Fox Sports PPV, provided you have paid for the fight on you TV, computer or mobile. It is priced at $74.99.

Live stream: Fox subscribers can also catch the action online and via the Fox Sports app for free, provided you have paid for the pay-per-view.

Tale Of The Tape

Andy Ruiz Jr — Record and Bio

Rank: #6 (BoxRec)

Age: 32

Country: American/Mexican

Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)

Reach: 74” (188 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 34-2

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 22

Fights Won by Decision: 12

Luis Ortiz — Record and Bio