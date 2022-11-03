Horse Racing Picks

Andy Serling Picks for Breeders Cup | Andy Serling Breeders Cup 2022 Picks

Author image
James Foglio
Linkedin
4 min read
Andy Serling Picks for Breeders Cup | Andy Serling Breeders Cup 2022 Picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Andy Serling picks for the 2022 Breeders Cup Classic are available. Check out the latest picks and best bets from one of the top horse racing experts here.

The 2022 Breeders Cup Classic is this Saturday, Nov. 5. This is the 39th edition of the historical race. The event was first inaugurated in 1984. Keeneland racetrack is hosting all 14 races on Friday and Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky. BetOnline odds for Serling’s picks are below.

Post time for the 2022 Breeders Cup is 5:40 p.m. ET this Saturday. On Friday, coverage for the races runs from 2 to 6 p.m. ET. The final race can be watched on NBC Sports. Preview coverage will air on USA Network. Continue reading for explanations on Andy Serling’s picks.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Breeders Cup 2022

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

RELATED: CBS Breeders Cup Picks 2022 | Breeders Cup 2022 Predictions 

Andy Serling Picks Breeders Cup 2022 | Andy Serling Predictions

Andy Serling is sticking with Flightline as his top favorite to win the 2022 Breeders Cup Classic. Although the field is stronger this time around, the horse racing analyst believes this race will be won by the 4-year-old colt. There’s one horse he’s not keen on. “I’m a huge Life Is Good fan,” explains Serling. Other Andy Serling picks are on the main page.

“I think he’s a terrific racehorse who’s had a terrific career. I just don’t know if this is going to be the right race for him.” As for the main threat to Flightline, Serling thinks it’s Epicenter. He recorded a 112 beyer at the Travers Stakes back in August. Plus, Taiba has 8-1 odds to win the Breeders Cup. Taiba has potential to win.

Flightline (+375) at BetOnline | Breeders Cup Expert Picks

Andy Serling is not expecting Flightline to run as well as did back in September’s Pacific Classic. Therefore, he’s not anticipating the competition to finish 19 1/4 lengths behind the leader. While Serling is predicting that Life Is Good will hold his own against Flightline earlier on, the handicapper cannot picture Life Is Good defeating him.

“We saw in the Matt mile that he can win under adversity,” said Serling. “He didn’t break, he rushed up — a good horse at that time — Speakers Corner shut him off. He had to make a trip out of that, and he still ran a 112 beyer. And he won very impressively in a big race.”

Bet On Flightline (+375) at BetOnline

 

Epicenter (+500) at BetOnline | Andy Serling Picks for Breeders Cup 2022

Epicenter has 5-1 odds to win the 2022 Breeders Cup Classic. Serling believes the 3-year-old colt has the best shot of upsetting Flightline. “If he runs fast enough that Flightline gets softened up and he’s taking a step forward, he could be real competition for Flightline,” mentioned Serling.

“I think he makes it very dangerous for him.” Epicenter’s racing record is 6-4. In August, Epicenter won the Grade I Travers Stakes. Coming off two Grade I race wins, Serling thinks Epicenter has the speed to outrun the 3-5 favorite on Saturday.

Bet On Epicenter (+500) at BetOnline

 

Taiba (+800) at BetOnline | Andy Serling Breeders Cup 2022 Predictions

Taiba has 8-1 odds to win the 2022 Breeders Cup Classic. Serling has liked what he’s seen from the 3-year-old colt. “I am a gigantic Taiba fan,” said Serling. “I think he is a sensational racehorse, and he won the Pennsylvania Derby in his second career start just a month after breaking his Maiden at 6 furlongs.

Then, to show no real problems after running in the Derby — a race he just shouldn’t have run in where he ran 12th — run second to Haskell, probably was best that day… I think he’s going to make his presence felt in this race, along with Epicenter.

Are they likely to beat Flightline? No, they’re not. But they are not pushovers, and this pace could be pretty quick.” Other Andy Serling picks are on the main page.

Bet On Taiba (+800) at BetOnline

Topics  
Horse Racing Picks News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Linkedin

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

James Foglio

Linkedin
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To Horse Racing Picks

Horse Racing Picks
breeders NEWNEW

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Post Times & Betting For All Keeneland Races

Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Horse Racing Picks
Michelle Yu Breeders Cup Picks 2022 | Michelle Yu Horse Racing Picks
Michelle Yu Breeders Cup Picks 2022 | Michelle Yu Horse Racing Picks
Author image James Foglio  •  2h
Horse Racing Picks
NY Post Breeders Cup Picks 2022 | Breeders Cup Predictions 2022
NY Post Breeders Cup Picks 2022 | Breeders Cup Predictions 2022
Author image James Foglio  •  2h
Horse Racing Picks
keeneland 11
Top 5 Minnesota Racebooks For Breeders Cup Betting | MN Sports Betting Guide
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 2 2022
Horse Racing Picks
Breeders Cup Vermont
Top 5 Vermont Racebooks For Breeders Cup Betting | VT Sports Betting Guide
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 2 2022
Horse Racing Picks
US Racing New
Top 5 Michigan Racebooks For Breeders Cup Betting | MI Sports Betting Guide
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 2 2022
Horse Racing Picks
Breeders Cup Utah
Top 5 Utah Racebooks For Breeders Cup Betting | UT Sports Betting Guide
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 2 2022
More News
Arrow to top