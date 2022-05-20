Andy Serling Picks for Preakness | Andy Serling Preakness 2022

Andy Serling is one of the biggest names in horse racing. As a handicapper with the New York Racing Association, it is critical you listen to what Serling has to say before placing your bet on the Preakness Stakes.

On Thursday night following the Boston Celtics’ 127-102 win over the Miami Heat in game two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Serling posted a tweet where he quoted Heat President Pat Riley, “They just showed Pat Riley watching tonight’s debacle in Miami and it made me think of that great quote from him many years ago….”There’s only two things,” says Riley, “winning and misery.” When it comes to horse racing, if you did not pick the winner, you experience misery!

Let’s take a look at the horses that Serling likes the most at the Preakness, Odds courtesy of mybookie.ag.

Early Voting (+450) at MyBookie |2022 Preakness Expert Picks

Just how powerful is Serling in horse racing circles? After predicting Early Voting would win the Preakness, the odds for him to win the second leg of the Triple Crown improved from +500 to +450. What Serling likes most about Early Voting is the horse’s ability to have early speed. However one must realize there were many horses that had early speed in the Kentucky Derby, and it was the great finish by Rich Strike, which won the horse the race.

Epicenter (-125) at MyBookie | 2022 Preakness Expert Picks

There is not many times when you see a horse that did not win the Kentucky Derby have a minus in the odds when it comes to the Preakness, however Epicenter is the favourite here with Rich Strike deciding not to run the second leg of the Triple Crown. Serling is taking a gamble and going with Early Voting over Epicenter, in the belief that Early Voting is the horse that can dictate the pace.

Simplification (+900) at MyBookie | 2022 Preakness Expert Picks

Serling thinks that Simplification has the potential to be “more of a player” in the Preakness compared to the Kentucky Derby because of the post position. At Churchill Downs was number 13. At Pimlico, Simplification is number one.

Secret Oath (+450) at MyBookie | 2022 Preakness Expert Picks

Unlike Steve Kornacki who loves Secret Oath, the same cannot be said for Sterling, who thinks the filly will not finish in the top three. A fourth place finish is where Serling thinks Secret Oath will end up, mostly because of the female horse’s lack of speed.

