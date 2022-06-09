Andy Serling Picks the Belmont Stakes | Andy Serling Belmont Picks Today

The final race of the Triple Crown for 2022 gets underway on Saturday with the Belmont Stakes. One of the world’s most notable horse racing tipsters is Andy Serling, who is based in New York. Serling combines his time with his Podcast, “Across the Board,” where he interviews notable people in the thoroughbred industry, commentary for the New York Racing Association, and selling stocks.

Let’s go over all the top Andy Serling picks for Belmont Stakes 2022.

Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. The final 2022 Belmont Stakes race can be watched live on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app. The post time is 6:49 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep reading for Andy Serling Belmont Stakes picks and where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites For Belmont Stakes 2022

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. $1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer + $25 Free Bet for Belmont Stakes 2022 Maximum Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000 Claim Now 2. $2,500 in Free Bets for Belmont Stakes 2022 Belmont Stakes Betting Offer Awarded in Free Bets, Up To $2,500 Claim Now 3. $1,000 in Free Horse Racing Bets for Belmont Stakes 2022 50% Welcome Bonus, Up to $1,000 in Free Horse Racing Bets Claim Now 4. $500 in Belmont Stakes Free Bets Horse Racing Betting Offer Worth Up To $500 Claim Now 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Belmont Stakes 2022 75% Bitcoin Betting Offer Worth Up To $750 Claim Now

RELATED: ESPN Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Belmont Stakes Expert Predictions



Andy Serling Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Andy Serling Horse Racing Picks

Andy Serling goes into strong detail regarding the three horses he likes the most. He is going off the board a little bit in picking Creative Minister, who finished in third place at the Preakness.

Creative Minister (+650) At MyBookie | Andy Serling Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

Serling likes Creative Minister the most because “he is the improving horse and not going to be compromised by the pace.” He also benefits by the fact Early Voting and Epicenter, the two horses that finished ahead of Creative Minister at the Preakness, will not be at the Belmont.

Back Creative Minister (+650) at BetOnline

Mo Donegal (+220) AtMyBookie | Andy Serling Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

Serling believes Mo Donegal is more reliable than Rich Strike, and also really likes this horse because of the Todd Pletcher factor. As a trainer, Pletcher has won the Belmont three times–with Rags to Riches in 2007, with Palace Malice in 2013, and with Tapwrit in 2017.

Back Mo Donegal (+220) at BetOnline

Nest (+800) AtMyBookie | Andy Serling Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

Even though Nest finished second behind Secret Oath at the Kentucky Oaks, Serling really liked her performance there. Nest is trained by Pletcher, who also is training Mo Donegal.