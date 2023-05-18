Andy Serling is a widely renowned horse racing expert, known for his handicapping skills and insightful analysis. Serling analyzes racing for New York Racing Association (NYRA) and the Daily Racing Form. With that in mind, it is no wonder his opinion on the 2023 Preakness Stakes is highly sought after. Let’s dive in, and take a look at Andy Serling’s Preakness 2023 picks and predictions.

Here is a quick look at Andy Serling's expert picks for the Preakness Stakes, where he likes the horses at the head of the market above the field.

🐎 Event: Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs)

Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 🕓 Time: 7:01 PM

7:01 PM 📺 TV: NBC

NBC 🏟 Venue: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000

1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000 🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +145 | First Mission +275 | National Treasure +500

Andy Serling Preakness Stakes 2023 Picks and Predictions

Horse racing expert Andy Serling believes the two favorites in the Preakness Stakes will be the two horses battling it out coming down the home stretch in the 2023 Preakness. In his expert opinion, Mage and First Mission, the first and second favorites for the race, are a class above everything else in the race.

Let’s take a closer look at how Serling sees this race playing out.

Mage to win (+145)

Preakness Stakes favorite Mage will be difficult to beat on Saturday according to Serling. He thinks that his Kentucky Derby win was excellent and believes that he continues to improve as time goes on.

“Mage is the horse to beat in the Preakness,” Serling said lamenting on his Kentucky Derby win. “For a horse making just his fourth start, and his only run as a three-year-old, he’s been remarkable.”

A concern for some is the short rest between the Derby and the Preakness, but Serling is not concerned.

“His trainer, Gustavo Delgado has excellent numbers on horses coming back on short rest,” according to Serling. “I don’t really worry about this horse coming back on short rest. If this horse runs anything like he did in the Kentucky Derby, this field is in trouble.”

Will Mage put the second jewel in the Triple Crown? Serling certainly thinks so, and in just a few short days, we will find out if he is correct.

First Mission (+275) | FADE National Treasure (+500)

The second favorite with top sportsbooks for the Preakness is First Mission. Serling believes that the oddsmakers are correct, and this is essentially a two-horse race. He predicts that Mage or First Mission will cross the finish line in front when all is said and done on Saturday evening.

“Mage’s chief competition comes from First Mission,” Serling said. “He’s my second choice, and I’ve got a pretty big gap back to the others.”

He also said that he didn’t love First Mission’s chances against Mage, but he is the best of the rest.

One possible way to take advantage of this is to back First Mission at –175 in a match bet against National Treasure. That way, even if Mage finishes ahead of First Mission, providing National Treasure finishes behind First Mission, the wager still wins.

Serling is not keen on National Treasure’s chances, which could make this an interesting wager.

“He’s not a horse I’m interested in for the win,” Serling said on National Treasure. “National Treasure, I just don’t think is that good.”

Serling doesn’t think the horse is one of Bob Baffert’s best, and says he’s had his chances but just keeps running the same race. This could be a good way to fade National Treasure, and get some exposure to First Mission.

