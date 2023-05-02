Angel of Empire was one of the biggest movers following the post position draw. The colt saw its odds move from +1000 to +800 after drawing Gate No. 3 at Churchill Downs. Find Angel of Empire’s Kentucky Derby odds, along with his jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, and more

Angel of Empire is one of the four Kentucky Derby contenders trained by Brad Cox. The colt’s sharp improvement in the last few months should draw a lot of attention from bettors heading into Churchill Downs.

With the second highest career earnings in the field, Angel of Empire will reunite jockey Flavien Prat and Brad Cox. Together, the team technically didn’t finish first, but through the disqualification of Maximum Security, they won the 2019 Kentucky Derby. Now, the pair are working together again with one the most promising colts in the field.

Angel of Empire Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

The countdown to the 2023 Kentucky Derby begins with the best race horses in the world gathering at Churchill Downs this weekend.

Forte opens as the morning line favorite at +325 odds. With five wins under his belt, the most points, and career winnings, Forte will be the horse to beat on Saturday. Right behind him, Tapit Trice is second on the odds board with +600 odds heading into Churchill Downs.

The post positions have been drawn, which has adjusted the Kentucky Derby odds. Angel of Empire has been one of the biggest movers among the favorites. Angel of Empire’s Kentucky Derby odds have shortened to +800 from +1000 after drawing the 14th post.

Brad Cox’s other horses like Verifying (+1200), Hit Show (+3300), and Jace’s Road (+5000) all sit at longer odds.

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.



Angel of Empire Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Bettors that want to go bargain hunting will want to pay attention to Angel of Empire.

One of the cheapest horses in the field, Angel of Empire was bought by Albaugh Family Stables for only $70,000.

The colt has already won over $1,069,375, which is 15 times more than his auction price. Angel of Empire will be under one of the most respected jockeys in the sport, Flavien Prat. As a jockey, Prat has won some of the biggest races in America, including the Kentucky Derby in 2019 and Preakness Stakes in 2021.

After drawing post position 14, Angel of Empire’s odds improved by 20 percent. However, Gate 14 has only produced two winners in 66 starts with the last winner from that post coming over 60 years ago (Carry Back, 1961).

For a quick breakdown of Angel of Empire’s Kentucky Derby odds, along with information on his trainer, owner, breeder, and auction price, check out the chart below.

Horse Angel of Empire Post Position 14 Odds +1000 Points 154 Jockey Flavien Prat Trainer Brad H. Cox Owner(s) Albaugh Family Stables LLC Breeder Forgotten Land Investment Inc & Black Diamond Equine Corp Pedigree Classic Empire – Armony’s Angel by To Honor and Serve Auction Price $70,000

Angel of Empire Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

With 154 points in the rankings, Angel of Empire is the third winningest horse in the field. The colt puts up solid numbers and had a top Equibase Speed Figure of 106.

Despite being sold for only $70,000, Angel of Empire has shown that he has what it takes to win on the biggest stage. After winning the Arkansas Derby by 4 ¼ lengths, Cox speculated that the colt would relish in a 1 ¼ miles at the Kentucky Derby.

The colt has a strong lineage with proven lines of stamina. With Flavien Prat riding him, Angel of Empire could ultimately look the fastest he’s been all year on the track at the Churchill Downs.

Check out Angel of Empire’s horse profile below for more information on his career record, earnings, Equibase Speed Figure, and running style.

Career Record 6(4-1-0) Career Earnings $1,069,375 Earnings Per Start $178,229 Running Style Stalker/Closer Equibase Speed Figure 106

Angel of Empire Horse Pedigree

Classic Empire (USA) 2014 Pioneerof the Nile (USA) 2006 Empire Maker (USA) 2000 Unbridled (USA) 1987 Toussaud (USA) 1989 Star Of Goshen (USA) 1994 Lord at War (ARG) 1980 Castle Eight (USA) 1984 Sambuca Classica (USA) 2004 Cat Thief (USA) 1996 Storm Cat (USA) 1983 Train Robbery (USA) 1987 In Her Glory (USA) 1990 Miswaki (USA) 1978 Forever Waving (USA) 1980 Armony’s Angel (USA) 2016 To Honor and Serve (USA) 2008 Bernardini (USA) 2003 A. P. Indy (USA) 1989 Cara Rafaela (USA) 1993 Pilfer (USA) 2001 Deputy Minister (CAN) 1979 Misty Hour (USA) 1995 Seeinsbelieven (USA) 2002 Carson City (USA) 1987 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Blushing Promise (USA) 1982 Coragil (USA) 1993 Metfield (USA) 1988 White Jasmine (USA) 1977

Angel of Empire Past Performances and Results

Angel of Empire has made six starts in his career. He started his three-year old campaign in a Derby prep at Oaklawn Park with a second place finish.

Angel of Empire followed that up with two wins at the Risen Star Stakes presented by Lamarque Lincoln and Arkansas Derby, where it posted its top Equibase Speed Figure of 106.

Check out Angel of Empire’s past performances and results below.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure Oaklawn Park 4/1/2023 12 Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) 1 1 106 Fair Grounds 2/18/2023 13 Risen Star S. presented by Lamarque Lincoln and Lamarque Crescent City Ford (Gr. 2) 2 1 96 Oaklawn Park 1/1/2023 8 Smarty Jones Stakes (Listed) N/A 2 92 Horseshoe Indianapolis 11/14/2022 5 Allowance N/A 1 80 Kentucky Downs 9/8/2022 4 Allowance N/A 6 66 Horseshoe Indianapolis 8/9/2022 4 Maiden Special Weight N/a 1 58

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023