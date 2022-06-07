Angels Fire Joe Maddon During 12-Game Losing Streak

The start of the 2022 MLB season saw the Los Angeles Angels playing like one of the better teams in all of baseball. After a hot start from Los Angeles, they now find themselves in a tough position after losing 12 straight games.

The Angels are still in second place in the American League West, but with a 27-29 record, they find themselves 8.5 games behind the first-place Houston Astros. Los Angeles was in first place at 24-13 on May 15, but has gone 3-16 since. In the midst of one of the worst losing streaks that the league has seen in a decade, the Angels announced that they will be firing Joe Maddon.

Who Is The Next Angels Head Coach?

Phil Nevin, who had been the third-base coach, was named interim manager. An announcement came from the Angels’ Twitter account on Tuesday.

“The Angels have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as Angeles Manager today. Phil Nevin has been named Interim Manager.”

The decision to fire Joe Maddon right now is an interesting one from the Angels’ perspective. Considering that there were rumors throughout the offseason that the Angels might decide to not bring him back, it is tough to see why they did not fire him in the offseason.

Although the decision was an interesting one, it could be the right one for this struggling Angels team. A roster that offers the two best players in baseball in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, including guys like Anthony Rendon, Jared Walsh, and others, should never be struggling the way that the Angels currently are.

This could be a wake-up call for them and maybe a change that can help fuel this team into the postseason. The season is still young, but Los Angeles is only 1.5 games out of a wild-card bid, which might be the best this team can do this year.