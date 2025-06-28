Angels name Ray Montgomery interim manager

The Los Angeles Angels have had to make a managerial change three months into the season. On Friday, they announced that manager Ron Washington of New Orleans, Louisiana had to step away from managing the Angels the rest of the season because of medical reasons according to Andy Backstrom of Yahoo! Sports. Washington, who is 73 years old, has not managed for the Angels since June 20. The Angels interim manager for the rest of the season will be Ray Montgomery of Bronxville, New York.

Montgomery’s coaching career

Montgomery has been the Angels bench coach since 2022. As the bench coach, the Angels have had a record of 245 wins and 315 losses for a winning percentage of .438. In addition to being the top Angels assistant coach for Washington the last two seasons, Montgomery worked alongside former Angels managers Joe Maddon of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, and Phil Nevin of Fullerton, California.

One must realize that Montgomery has posted a respectable record as the Angels interim manager over the last couple of weeks since Washington took a leave of absence. In seven games, the Angels have had a record of four wins and three losses, including an impressive three game sweep over the Boston Red Sox in southern California last week.

Montgomery’s scouting career

Montgomery was with the Milwaukee Brewers from 2001 to 2009. He was the Brewers scout in the Louisiana/south Texas region, followed by the Brewers Midwest Supervisor, Brewers Assistant Scouting Director and Brewers National Supervisor. From 2010 to 2013, Montgomery was the Arizona Diamondbacks scouting director, before returning to the Brewers in 2014 as their scouting director. Montgomery joined the Angels in 2020 as their director of player personnel.

Montgomery’s MLB playing career

Montgomery played three seasons with the Houston Astros from 1996 to 1998. He batted .241 with one home run and eight runs batted in. During 47 games, 87 at bats and 96 plate appearances, Montgomery scored 14 runs and had 21 hits, five doubles, one triple, six walks, 31 total bases, and three sacrifice flies, along with an on base percentage of .281, and a slugging percentage of .356. Montgomery’s home run was a game-winning two run shot in the bottom of the 10th inning in a 6-4 Astros win over the San Diego Padres on July 24, 1996. Montgomery’s triple came in a 6-3 Astros win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 10, 1997.