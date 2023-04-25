MLB News and Rumors

Angels rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe out long term with a torn labrum

Logan O'Hoppe

Los Angeles Angels rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe is expected to be out for the long term with a torn labrum. According to the Associated Press, the native of West Islip, New York is expected to be out in the neighbourhood of four to six months.

When did the injury happen?

O’Hoppe felt pain in his left shoulder on two separate occasions last week. The first time came in a 5-4 Angels win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Patriots’ Day and the second time came in a 9-3 Angels loss to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 20. In both of these games O’Hoppe reached base. He had a single to left field in the first inning against the Red Sox and then had three hits including a double against the Yankees.

O’Hoppe will need surgery. However it should be re-emphasized that the injury occurred on his left shoulder, which is his non-throwing shoulder.

2023 MLB Statistics

In 16 games, 53 at bats and 59 plate appearances in 2023, O’Hoppe batted .283 with  four home runs and 13 runs batted in. He also scored five runs and had two doubles, four walks, 29 total bases, one sacrifice fly, and an on base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .547.

Traded from the Phillies

O’Hoppe was traded from the Philadelphia Phillies to the Los Angeles Angels on August 2, 2022. He never played with Philadelphia however after being drafted in the 28th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

Who will be the temporary Angels everyday catcher?

Since Friday, Chad Wallach of Yorba Linda, California has seen action in three Angels games. He has been batting .300 with two home runs, four runs batted in, two runs scored and three hits in 10 at bats. It should be noted however that Wallach was very ineffective last season for the Angels as he batted .143 in 35 at bats, and Matt Thaiss of Jackson, New Jersey has struggled mightily offensively too as he has only had two hits in 16 at bats this season for a poor batting average of .125. Meanwhile, Max Stassi of Woodland, California is on the injured list with a hip injury and has not played this season. In 2022, he only batted .180 in 333 at bats.

Third in the AL West

The Angels are at 11 wins and 12 losses. They are three and a half games back of the division leading Texas Rangers in the American League West.

