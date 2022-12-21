Angels sign 3B Brandon Drury & Padres sign 3B Matt Carpenter

Two of California’s Major League Baseball teams each signed multi-position infielders on Tuesday, who have primarily played third base throughout their careers. The Los Angeles Angels signed Brandon Drury of Grants Pass, Oregon to a two-year deal worth $17 million, and the San Diego Padres have signed Matt Carpenter of Galveston, Texas to a one-year deal worth $12 million.

The Angels have become Drury’s seventh team. He previously played for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2015 to 2017), New York Yankees (2018), Toronto Blue Jays (2018 to 2020), New York Mets (2021), Cincinnati Reds (2022), and San Diego Padres (2022). The Padres become Carpenter’s third team. He previously played for the St. Louis Cardinals (2011 to 2021), and the New York Yankees (2022).

Brandon Drury in 2022

This past season Drury shared his time with the Reds and Padres. He batted .263 with 28 home runs and 87 runs batted in. During 138 games, 568 plate appearances and 518 at bats, Drury scored 87 runs, and had 136 hits, 31 doubles, two triples, two stolen bases, 38 walks, 255 total bases, four sacrifice flies, a .32o on base percentage and a .492 slugging percentage. He also won the National League Silver Slugger Award. In 2022, Drury had career highs in home runs, runs batted in, runs, hits, stolen bases, slugging percentage and total bases.

Drury’s Career Statistics

In 645 games, 2276 plate appearances, and 2105 at bats, Drury had a batting average of .252 with 79 home runs and 277 runs batted in. He has scored 248 runs and had 531 hits, 133 doubles, six triples, four stolen bases, 913 total bases, 14 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .302, and a slugging percentage of .434.

Matt Carpenter in 2022

This past season with the Yankees, Carpenter batted .305 with 15 home runs and 37 runs batted in. During 47 games, 154 plate appearances, and 128 at bats, he scored 28 runs and had 39 hits, nine doubles, 19 walks, 93 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .412 and a slugging percentage of .727. Carpenter missed six weeks with a broken foot from a foul ball. He had career highs in on base percentage and slugging percentage.

Carpenter’s Career Statistics

Carpenter has a career batting average of .263 with 170 home runs and 613 runs batted in. He has scored 780 runs and had 1192 hits, 310 doubles, 28 triples, 27 stolen bases, 718 walks, 2068 total bases, 12 sacrifice bunts, and 47 sacrifice flies. Carpenter has a a career on base percentage of .369 and a slugging percentage of .456.

Carpenter was an All-Star in 2013, 2014, and 2016. He won the National League Silver Slugger Award at second base in 2013. During 2013, Carpenter led Major League Baseball in runs (126), hits (199), and doubles (55). In 2014, Carpenter led the National League in walks (55), and in 2015 led the National League in doubles (44).