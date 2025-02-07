MLB News and Rumors

Angels sign infielder Yoan Moncada

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox

The Los Angeles Angels have signed infielder Yoan Moncada of Cienfuegos, Cuba according to FOX Sports on Thursday. The terms of the deal are for one year and $5 million.

Who has Moncada played for?

Moncada is entering his 10th season of Major League Baseball. He previously played one season with the Boston Red Sox (2016), and eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2017 to 2024).

2024 MLB Statistics

Moncada only played 12 games of Major League Baseball last season. He batted .275 with zero home runs and zero runs batted in with the White Sox. During 40 at bats and 45 games, Moncada scored four runs, and had 11 hits, three doubles, one triple, one stolen base, 16 total bases, an on base percentage of .356, and a slugging percentage of .400.

The White Sox had a dreadful season in 2024. They had a record of only 41 wins and 121 losses for a winning percentage of .253 and were a remarkable 51.5 games back of the American League Central leading Cleveland Guardians. In the 12 games Moncada played, Chicago only twice. Those victories came on April 2 in a 3-2 White Sox win over the Atlanta Braves, and on April 9 in a 7-5 White Sox win over the Cleveland Guardians. In the win over the Braves, Moncada had a single and a walk. In the win over the Guardians, Moncada had a single and a run scored.

Why did Moncada play only 12 games last season?

In the White Sox win over the Guardians on April 9, Moncada strained his adductor while running to first base. At the time, it was expected he would be out three to six months. Well, he was out for five months and three days before returning to the diamond. On September 18, Moncada came in for a pinch hit appearance in a game that went into 13 innings. Moncada struck out in his only at bat in a 4-3 White Sox loss. Ironically, Chicago was playing the Los Angeles Angels.

 

 

Topics  
Angels MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox

Angels sign infielder Yoan Moncada

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: AL Wild Card-Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics
Pirates sign outfielder Tommy Pham
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
Harrison Bader
Twins sign outfielder Harrison Bader
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 6 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Ryan Brasier
Dodgers trade reliever Ryan Brasier to Cubs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 5 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Ramon Laureano
Orioles sign outfielder Ramon Laureano
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 5 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Alex Faedo
Tigers trade Alex Faedo to Rays
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 4 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Fay Vincent
Five memorable moments during Fay Vincent’s time as MLB Commissioner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 3 2025
More News
Arrow to top