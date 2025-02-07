Angels sign infielder Yoan Moncada

The Los Angeles Angels have signed infielder Yoan Moncada of Cienfuegos, Cuba according to FOX Sports on Thursday. The terms of the deal are for one year and $5 million.

Who has Moncada played for?

Moncada is entering his 10th season of Major League Baseball. He previously played one season with the Boston Red Sox (2016), and eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2017 to 2024).

2024 MLB Statistics

Moncada only played 12 games of Major League Baseball last season. He batted .275 with zero home runs and zero runs batted in with the White Sox. During 40 at bats and 45 games, Moncada scored four runs, and had 11 hits, three doubles, one triple, one stolen base, 16 total bases, an on base percentage of .356, and a slugging percentage of .400.

The White Sox had a dreadful season in 2024. They had a record of only 41 wins and 121 losses for a winning percentage of .253 and were a remarkable 51.5 games back of the American League Central leading Cleveland Guardians. In the 12 games Moncada played, Chicago only twice. Those victories came on April 2 in a 3-2 White Sox win over the Atlanta Braves, and on April 9 in a 7-5 White Sox win over the Cleveland Guardians. In the win over the Braves, Moncada had a single and a walk. In the win over the Guardians, Moncada had a single and a run scored.

Why did Moncada play only 12 games last season?

In the White Sox win over the Guardians on April 9, Moncada strained his adductor while running to first base. At the time, it was expected he would be out three to six months. Well, he was out for five months and three days before returning to the diamond. On September 18, Moncada came in for a pinch hit appearance in a game that went into 13 innings. Moncada struck out in his only at bat in a 4-3 White Sox loss. Ironically, Chicago was playing the Los Angeles Angels.