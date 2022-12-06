MLB News and Rumors

Angels sign relief pitcher Carlos Estevez

Jeremy Freeborn
Carlos Estevez
The Los Angeles Angels have signed relief pitcher Carlos Estevez of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The terms of the contract are for two years and $13.5 million according to spotrac.com. He will have an average salary of $6.75 million. The Angels will be Estevez’s second team after he spent six seasons with the Colorado Rockies.

2022 Statistics

In 2022, Estevez pitched 62 games and had a record of four wins and four losses with an earned run average of 3.47. In 57 innings pitched, he gave up 44 hits, 22 earned runs, and 23 walks. Estevez also had two saves, 54 strikeouts, 13 holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.18. The fact that Estevez had an earned run average under 3.5 when he plays for the Rockies is impressive when you consider the fact that Coors Field in Denver is the number one hitter’s ball park in Major League Baseball.

Estevez’s four wins came in a 3-2 Rockies win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 9, in a 4-3 Rockies win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 7, in a 3-2 Rockies win over the Diamondbacks on August 6, and in a 3-1 Rockies win over the Chicago Cubs on September 17. Estevez’s two saves came in a 8-5 Rockies win over the San Diego Padres on July 14, and in a 5-3 Rockies win over the Diamondbacks on August 12.

Career Statistics

Estevez has pitched in 321 Major League Baseball games–all in relief for the Rockies. He has a record of 18 wins and 21 losses with an earned run average of 4.59. In 302 innings pitched, Estevez has given up 307 hits, 154 earned runs, and 118 walks, to go along with 312 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.41.

Latest Angels Addition

The Angels have been very busy in the offseason to date. They have also signed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson from the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency, and acquired third baseman Gio Urshela in a trade with the Minnesota Twins, and Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

 

Topics  
Angels MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

