Angels sign relief pitcher Robert Stephenson

Jeremy Freeborn
The Los Angeles Angels signed relief pitcher Robert Stephenson 0f Martinez, California according to Anthony Franco of mlbtraderumors.com on Friday. The terms of the contract are three years and $33 million. The Angels will be Stephenson’s fifth Major League team following five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds (2016 to 2020), two seasons with the Colorado Rockies (2021 and 2022), two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2022 and 2023), and one season with the Tampa Bay Rays (2023).

2023 MLB Statistics

Stephenson shared his time with the Pirates and Rays. He was traded from the Pirates to the Rays on June 2 for rookie shortstop Alika Williams of San Diego, California. During 60 games in 2023, Stephenson had a record of three wins and four losses with one save, 15 holds, and an earned run average of 3.10. During 52 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 30 hits, 18 earned runs, eight home runs and 16 walks, to go along with 77 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.88.

2023 MLB Save

On September 13, Stephenson picked up his only save of the 2023 Major League Baseball season. It came in a 5-4 Rays win over the Minnesota Twins. Stephenson pitched a third of an inning and had one strikeout, as he fanned Twins pinch hitter Christian Vazquez of Bayamon, Puerto Rico. Stephenson only had to throw three pitches, of which all of them were strikes.

Much better with the Rays than Pirates

Stephenson was much more effective with the Rays this season the the Pirates. In 42 games with Tampa Bay, he had a record of three wins and one loss with an earned run average of 2.35. In 18 games with Pittsburgh, Stephenson had a record of zero wins and three losses with an earned run average of 5.14. The right-hander also had a much better WHIP with the Rays than Pirates. Richardson had a WHIP of 0.68 with the Rays and 1.43 with the Pirates.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
