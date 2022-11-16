Angels sign Tyler Anderson to three-year contract

Tyler Anderson of Las Vegas, Nevada has become the first player to switch teams in free agency and sign a guaranteed contract during the 2022-23 Major League Baseball offseason. On Tuesday according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Anderson signed a three-year deal worth $39 million.

The Angels will become Anderson’s sixth Major League Baseball team. He has previously played for the Colorado Rockies (2016 to 2019), the San Francisco Giants (2020), the Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners (2021), and Los Angeles Dodgers (2022).

All-Star with the Dodgers

For the first time in his MLB career, Anderson was an All-Star in 2022. He had a record of 15 wins and five losses for an excellent earned run average of 2.57 in 30 games. During 178 2/3 innings pitched, Anderson gave up 145 hits, 51 earned runs, and 34 walks, to go along with 138 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.00.

In 2022, Anderson had won 13 of his first 14 decisions, and ended up being a key component in the Dodgers starting rotation. With the injuries to Tony Gonsolin of Vacaville, California (forearm strain), Walker Buehler of Lexington, Kentucky (elbow surgery), and Andrew Heaney of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (arm contusion), Anderson was second on the Dodgers in game starts with 28, only behind Juilo Urias of Culican, Mexico, who had 31 starts.

Career Stats

In 147 games, Anderson has a record of 44 wins and 43 losses with an earned run average of 4.16. In 802 1/3 innings pitched he has given up 778 hits, 371 earned runs, and 221 walks to go along with 681 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.25. While with the Giants, Anderson pitched the only complete game of his career. He gave up three hits and one unearned run in a 5-1 Giants win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 22, 2020.

No. 2 Man in rotation?

At this time it is clear that Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan is still the Angels ace. You could make the argument that Anderson is now second in the rotation ahead of Patrick Sandoval of Mission Viejo, California. Southpaw Jose Suarez of Naguanagua, Venezuela will also be part of the Angels starting rotation in 2023.