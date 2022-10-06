Animal Rights Protester Seeking Legal Recourse After Being Flattened by Bobby Wagner

The events of Monday night’s clash between the LA Rams and San Francisco 49ers has been the topic on everyone’s lips this week, and it has now emerged the pitch-invading activist is eager to sue Bobby Wagner after his monstrous tackle.

The animal rights activist, now identified as Alex Taylor of the group Direct Action Everywhere, entered the field of play on Monday evening wielding a pink flare. The stunt is thought to be in relation to an upcoming trial of two fellow activists, who are accused of ‘rescuing’ pigs from slaughter.

After Rams linebacker and six-time All-Pro Bobby Wagner spotted the oncoming invader, he proceeded to take matters into his own hands by crash-tackling Taylor to the floor, in what has become one of the more comical talking points from Week 4 of the season.

See the monumental hit from the 240-pounder for yourself below.

It has now been confirmed by Santa Clara Police Department Leutenant Cuong Phan that an active investigation of the incident is now taking place, although this also means he was unable to provide any further details.

“It’s an active investigation,” Lieutenant Cuong Phan explained on Wednesday.

“I can confirm a person did come in [on Tuesday] at 1.45pm and filed a report. However, it’s an ongoing investigation, so we’re not able to release details at this time.”

Both San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan and Rams coach Sean McVay commended Wagner for his actions following the game, explaining players’ safety is paramount and you can never know for certain what a pitch invader may be hiding on their person.

“That’s not making a play,” Wagner concurred after the game. “That’s just keeping it safe. You don’t know what that fan has got or what they’re doing.

“You see it all the time, and we don’t know what they’re carrying in their pockets. It’s whatever that little smoke stuff is, but that shit could be dangerous. … One of the [security] guys on the other side, it looked like he got hurt, and security looked like he was struggling, so I was frustrated, so I took it out on him.”

Last year’s Lombardy Trophy winners the Rams were comfortably swept aside by the 49ers, who have overtaken LA in NFL betting and are now an eye-catching +1600 to lift football’s most coveted prize.