Anonymous Reddit Post Skyrockets Will Levis No. 1 Overall Draft Odds

The race for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft just got a lot more interesting, and it’s all because of…..an anonymous Reddit Post

Yes, you read that correctly. While the Carolina Panthers had been widely expected to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, a recent shift in the odds suggests that Kentucky’s Will Levis may now be a serious contender for the top spot.

On Tuesday morning, the odds for Levis to be taken No. 1 went from 40-to-1 all the way down to +550, something that is absolutely unheard of this close to the draft, unless it’s based on legit intel.

So What Impacted These Odds So Drastically?

The change was reportedly sparked by an anonymous post on Reddit, in which a user claimed to be a friend of Levis, and said that the QB had told friends in California that the Panthers were planning to select him.A few uncorroborated Reddit users backed the claim and echoed the sentiment that Will Levis had reason to believe he’d be selected first overall by the Panthers. Of course, Levis hasn’t commented on this, as there is really no reason for him to with the draft a little over 24 hours away.

So……Is It True?

It’s important to note that there’s just no way to verify this information, and it could be completely fabricated. However, even small bets can quickly add up at 40-to-1 odds, and the shift in the market suggests that some bettors are taking the possibility of Levis going No. 1 very seriously, forcing sportsbooks to react and limit their exposure by shortening odds. Some sportsbooks now have his price as low as +400 as of late Tuesday morning, a number that would have been unfathomable on Sunday night. It should be noted most books still have Young at least -1000 to go first overall, still

Looking At The Situation Practically

The reality is that Will Levis has always been projected as a potential first-overall pick since the college football season concluded. At 6-foot-4 and 229 pounds, and an absolute shoulder canon, he certainly fits the bill. But since the Panthers traded up to acquire the first-overall pick, it has been the thought of many, including the sportsbooks that Bryce Young would be the selection. Young has been considered a top-three pick for over a year due to his impressive college production.

C.J. Stroud was initially the favorite to be selected first overall by the Panthers, but his stock has taken a hit after reports surfaced that he performed poorly on the S2 Cognition test, which is used by NFL teams to evaluate prospects’ decision-making and cognitive ability. As a result, Stroud has fallen down mock drafts and is no longer among the top two picks in betting odds with the recent surge of Levis.

Levis has been connected to a few NFL teams as far as a potential landing spot is concerned, but Carolina was not one of them until the random Reddit post.