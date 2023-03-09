Featured Story

Another Upset At 2023 WBC as Australia Downs South Korea

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
1c26b9134e25cb61c7287e32fe1e75c316a302d4

In the World Baseball Classic (WBC) opening game, South Korea suffered a tough loss to Australia, 8-7. Despite a valiant effort, the Korean squad couldn’t keep pace with Australia’s potent offense, which saw three homers from Tim Kennelly, Robbie Glendinning, and Robbie Perkins. The underdog Aussies pounded an impressive ten hits at Tokyo Dome, leaving South Korea reeling.

It’s quite the letdown as South Korea was hopeful to advance out of a strong Pool B that consists of these two squads, powerhouse Japan, China, and the Czech Republic. South Korea has seemingly backed themselves into a must-win position with a handful of difficult games remaining on their opening round schedule.

Australia’s Offense Overpowers Korea

While Yang Eui-ji managed to homer for South Korea in the fifth inning, it wasn’t enough to turn the tide. Adding insult to injury, South Korea also wasted a crucial late-game opportunity with a silly baserunning mistake. It’s a tough start for the Koreans, who must bounce back quickly if they hope to make a deep run in this year’s WBC.

South Korea must regroup quickly, with a tough matchup against world No. 1 Japan looming on Friday. The group also includes the Czech Republic and China, with the top two nations advancing to the quarterfinals. With Australia’s strong performance, they are now in a better position to claim one of the spots, along with Japan.

Australia puts itself in a great position picking up a win over such an experienced and veteran Korean squad.

South Korea Continues Early Struggles In WBC

Thursday’s loss marked the third consecutive time South Korea dropped their opening game in the WBC. In 2013, they fell to the Netherlands 5-0, leading to an early exit. Four years later, South Korea suffered a heartbreaking loss to Israel, 2-1 on home soil, and once again failed to advance past the first round.

South Korea had a strong start to the World Baseball Classic finishing third in the inaugural tournament in 2006 and coming in as the runner-up to Japan in 2009. However, their recent loss to Australia in the opening game of this year’s competition means they will have to work hard to replicate their past successes.

Australia Looks To Keep Rolling

Australia will have a day off on the 10th following their impressive victory over South Korea and will face off against China on the 11th in their second game of the opening first round. They then play #1 overall seed Japan and close out their first round against the Czech Republic.

Topics  
Featured Story MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured Story

Featured Story
media_134ccaa4531f9547dbc27b6a6d0a93faef2c98cea

The 2023 Players Championship Prize Pool, Schedule, How To Watch

Author image Colin Lynch  •  14h
Featured Story
33AQ7YY-highres-1024x683
Netherlands Shock Cuba In 2023 World Baseball Classic Opener
Author image Colin Lynch  •  15h
Featured Story
goldschmidt-trout-betts-091322-ftr-getty
World Baseball Classic 2023, Team USA Roster, Schedule, How To Watch
Author image Colin Lynch  •  15h
Featured Story
108296215c47380f86f8639532bcadb0
2023 Players Championship Odds, Course Breakdown, Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 6 2023
Featured Story
Bay Hill Golf
Kurt Kitayama Wins Arnold Palmer Invitational
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 5 2023
Featured Story
Final Round Tee Times And Pairings For 2023 Honda Classic
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 25 2023
Featured Story
PGA Tour Shifts To Florida For Honda Classic
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top