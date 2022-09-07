Boxing News and Rumors

Anthony Joshua Agrees to Tyson Fury Fight on Twitter

David Evans
The boxing public have been clamoring for a dust-up between Brits, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for as long as I can remember. Arguably the two most marketable heavyweights, they have avoided one another so far. That could all be about to change as Fury tweeted at Joshua and he got a swift reply.

Fury is no stranger to social media and his thumbs have been hard at work on Twitter these past two days. Fury, was in talks to fight unified world heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk at the end of the year. Unfortunately, Usyk has said he is unable to fight this year as he is suffering from an injury. Fury, the WBC champion, in his usual style didn’t mince words in interviews or on social media calling Usyk out for it. After making an appearance at WWE’s ‘Clash at the Castle’, he called Usyk a ‘b**ch*’ and a ‘sh**house’. Fury also called Usyk a ‘middleweight’ before setting his sights on Anthony Joshua.

 

Fury and Joshua have done some verbal and online sparring previously, but this feels a bit different. Tyson Fury realistically doesn’t have a lot of years left in him and if this fight is going to happen, it needs to happen soon. It would likely be the biggest all-British heavyweight battle since Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno almost 30 years ago, so Fury went to work to make it happen. He tweeted a video message at Joshua offering a chance of a shot at his WBC championship ‘in a few months’:

He then followed it up with a tweet of a photoshopped poster of him and Joshua in a staredown:

In case Joshua didn’t get the message, Fury continued retweeting news outlets mentioning the ‘Battle of Britain’. Fury then went public with the purse offer of 60/40 saying ‘it’s more than fare’ (sic).

Joshua replied shortly after stating that he was game and told Fury to get in touch with his management team because he ‘doesn’t do online discussions for clout’. He also stated he would be ready in December.

We are really hopeful that comes to the fruition and the two boxers are seriously contemplating the fight. No doubt Fury will keep goading Joshua until something happens one way or the other. While the ‘Battle of Britain’ seems more likely than before, everything in boxing should be taken with a pinch of salt.

