Anthony Joshua Next Fight: Date, Time, Venue and Odds

The long-awaited, highly-anticipated rematch between two of boxing’s most illustrious competitors is almost upon us, as Anthony Joshua vies to snatch back all four of the belts he lost to Oleksandr Usyk in September last year.

Anthony Joshua Next Fight Details

🥊 Boxing Match: Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 📊 Records: Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 Wins by KO) | Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 Wins by KO)

Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 Wins by KO) | Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 Wins by KO) 📅 Date: August 20th, 2022

August 20th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx 5.30pm EST

Approx 5.30pm EST 🏆 Title: WBA-Super, WBO & IBF World Heavyweight Titles

WBA-Super, WBO & IBF World Heavyweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: Still yet to be decided.

Still yet to be decided. 🏟 Venue: Jeddah Super Dome, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Jeddah Super Dome, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 🎲 Fight Odds: Oleksandr Usyk -210 | Anthony Joshua +175

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk

It is finally here. After almost a year since the first iteration of the Joshua vs Usyk saga, the delayed second fight which was originally pencilled in for May is just a few days away.

The Ukrainian returned to his native country in order to help in the military front against the Russian invasion, but has since been granted permission to prepare for this fight. Nevertheless, an incredible show of bravery that highlights the tenacity that has seen him climb to the summit of heavyweight boxing.

However, the pressure is firmly on his opponent Anthony Joshua, who conceded his heavyweight titles in the first fight having been totally outclassed. In what amounted to a convincing unanimous points decision, the Briton will be vying to keep his career afloat, and the prospect of a third defeat in five fights could spell danger for his future chances of ever regaining his champion status.

It’s all going down in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Anthony Joshua Vs Oleksandr Usyk (2) Rage on the RED SEA. Date – Saturday 20 August 2022.#JoshuaUsyk2 pic.twitter.com/lHn3YCbWfs — Ojora Babatunde (@ojbsports) August 4, 2022

Where is Joshua’s Next Fight?

Jeddah in Saudi Arabia will be on hosting duties for this one – it also happens to be where Joshua beat Andy Ruiz in their 2019 rematch.

Anthony Joshua Record

24-2, 22 Wins by KO.

Anthony Joshua Last Fight

Anthony Joshua’s previous fight was the first iteration of the Oleksandr Usyk rivalry.

The Ukrainian registered scores of 117–112, 116–112 and 115–113 to extend his unbeaten record.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Odds