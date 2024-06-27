Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois headlines Riyadh Season Sept 21. fight card in London

In a highly anticipated showdown, British heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois are set to headline the Riyadh Season card at Wembley Stadium in London on September 21, 2024. This bout, which has been the subject of much speculation, was officially announced on Wednesday, promising a thrilling encounter between two of the sport’s most formidable fighters.

This undercard is insane 🔥🔥#JoshuaDubois, live on Sky Sports Box Office ⏳ pic.twitter.com/6phMJxa3Lj — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 26, 2024

Anthony Joshua looking to become champ again

Anthony Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs), a former two-time unified world heavyweight champion, has been on a remarkable comeback trail since his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in August 2022. Joshua’s resurgence has seen him secure four consecutive victories, the most recent being a stunning second-round knockout of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Riyadh this past March. This victory not only showcased Joshua’s power but also his ability to adapt and overcome different fighting styles.

OMFG ANTHONY JOSHUA JUST SAVED HEAVYWEIGHT BOXING AGAIN. TYSON FURY IS A FRAUD #JoshuaNgannou pic.twitter.com/1noR2kJGPA — GMANE (@GmaneBoxing) March 9, 2024

Joshua’s career has been marked by significant highs and lows. After losing his titles to Usyk, many questioned whether he could return to the top of the heavyweight division. However, his recent performances have silenced critics and reignited his quest to reclaim the IBF title, which he has held on two previous occasions. The upcoming fight against Dubois represents a crucial step in Joshua’s journey to reestablish himself as one of the premier heavyweights in the world.

Daniel Dubois is set to take over the boxing world

Daniel Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) enters the bout as the reigning IBF champion, having been promoted from interim champion status following Oleksandr Usyk’s decision to vacate the IBF belt. Dubois’ rise in the heavyweight ranks has been impressive, characterized by his powerful knockout ability and relentless fighting style. His most recent victory came in June when he defeated Filip Hrgovic via an eighth-round TKO to claim the interim title, positioning him as a top contender in the division.

Daniel Dubois stopping Filip Hrgovic last night was a thing of beauty. Dubois vs AJ next anyone?

pic.twitter.com/r2zQZSvQWe — Michael Morgan (@mikecmorgan) June 2, 2024

Dubois’ career has not been without its challenges. He suffered a significant setback in November 2020 when he lost to Joe Joyce, but he has since rebounded with a series of dominant performances. The fight against Joshua will be Dubois’ first defense of his IBF title and a chance to solidify his status as a legitimate world champion. A victory over a seasoned and high-profile opponent like Joshua would be a defining moment in Dubois’ career and could propel him to even greater heights in the sport.

The September 21 clash between Joshua and Dubois carries significant implications for both fighters and the heavyweight division as a whole. For Joshua, a win would not only reclaim the IBF title but also reaffirm his position as a top contender for the other major belts held by Usyk. Joshua’s experience and recent form make him a formidable opponent, but he will need to be at his best to overcome the younger and hungry Dubois.

For Dubois, the fight represents an opportunity to prove himself against one of the biggest names in boxing. A victory would validate his status as a world champion and potentially set up future unification bouts. Dubois’ power and youth will be key factors in his strategy to dethrone Joshua and establish his own legacy in the sport.

Joshua vs. Dubois Undercard

In addition to the main event, the Riyadh Season card will feature several intriguing matchups:

Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington : A featherweight bout that promises to be a high-energy contest.

: A featherweight bout that promises to be a high-energy contest. Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson : A light heavyweight clash between two rising stars.

: A light heavyweight clash between two rising stars. Tyler Denny vs. Hamzah Sheeraz : A middleweight bout with significant implications for both fighters’ careers.

: A middleweight bout with significant implications for both fighters’ careers. Josh Kelly vs. Liam Smith : A welterweight showdown that could steal the show.

: A welterweight showdown that could steal the show. Mark Chamberlain vs. Josh Padley: A lightweight bout featuring two promising prospects.