NFL News and Rumors

Who Will Start At QB For The Colts? Anthony Richardson Favored For Now

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Anthony Richardson stands at the line.

Anthony Richardson will have a chance to earn the starting quarterback position for the Indianapolis Colts if he beats out Daniel Jones. Which quarterback is favored to start in Week 1?

Colts To Hold Quarterback Competition

The Colts went for the home run pick in 2023 when they selected Richardson with the fourth pick in the NFL Draft.

Early returns were positive, as Richardson threw for 577 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 136 yards and four touchdowns. Richardson put up those numbers in four games.

Richardson’s season ended in Week 5 after an AC joint sprain.

After showing signs of potential, many believed Richardson would take the next step in 2024. Instead, he regressed significantly.

Richardson had an abysmal 47.7 completion percentage with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Florida product did rush for nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns.

Richardson’s inconsistency led to him being benched by head coach Shane Steichen.

Because of his struggles, the Colts announced they would have a quarterback competition between Richardson and Jones for the right to start in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

Who Will Be The Colts Starting Quarterback In Week 1?

Colts Starting Quarterback In Week 1 Odds
Anthony Richardson -350
Daniel Jones +195
Riley Leonard +2500

Odds via BetOnline on 5/23/25 at 6 p.m. ET

The oddsmakers believe Richardson (-350) has a significant edge over Jones (+195) to be the starter.

Most teams are reluctant to give up on first-round picks, especially those taken in the top five. However, this will be a make-or-break year for Richardson. If he doesn’t deliver in 2025, expect the Colts to trade him next offseason.

After spending his first six seasons with the New York Giants, Jones signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Colts back in March.

The Giants released Jones midway through last season after the former first-round pick started the year 2-8.

The Colts are hoping they are getting Jones from 2022, his best season as a pro. Jones threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions while rushing for 708 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jones and the Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round before ultimately losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Divisional Weekend.

The Colts also have rookie Riley Leonard (+2500) on the roster.

Topics  
Colts NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL Holds Annual Meetings Amid Lockout

Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Passes Away

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 21 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Eagles Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles Social Media Shares Erroneous Graphic After Tush Push Is Upheld
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 21 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Burrow stands in front of the mic.
Joe Burrow Unhappy With Bengals Schedule, Cites How To Fix It
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 20 2025
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Logo
Dream Team Loading: NFL Owners Will Allow Players To Play Flag Football At 2028 Summer Olympics
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 20 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Thuney Contract
Joe Thuney’s New Chicago Bears Contract Could Make Him the Highest Paid Guard in NFL History
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  May 21 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts Delete Minecraft-Themed NFL Schedule Release Video
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 15 2025
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule
Bumper NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule Revealed For 2025-26
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  May 15 2025
More News
Arrow to top