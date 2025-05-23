Anthony Richardson will have a chance to earn the starting quarterback position for the Indianapolis Colts if he beats out Daniel Jones. Which quarterback is favored to start in Week 1?

Colts To Hold Quarterback Competition

At a gathering of local media after his presser, Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked if had spoken to Anthony Richardson and to clarify that he (Ballard) did in fact mean it's an open competition at QB. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/Z33wr81VaC — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) February 25, 2025

The Colts went for the home run pick in 2023 when they selected Richardson with the fourth pick in the NFL Draft.

Early returns were positive, as Richardson threw for 577 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 136 yards and four touchdowns. Richardson put up those numbers in four games.

Richardson’s season ended in Week 5 after an AC joint sprain.

After showing signs of potential, many believed Richardson would take the next step in 2024. Instead, he regressed significantly.

Richardson had an abysmal 47.7 completion percentage with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Florida product did rush for nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns.

Richardson’s inconsistency led to him being benched by head coach Shane Steichen.

Because of his struggles, the Colts announced they would have a quarterback competition between Richardson and Jones for the right to start in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

Who Will Be The Colts Starting Quarterback In Week 1?

Colts Starting Quarterback In Week 1 Odds Anthony Richardson -350 Daniel Jones +195 Riley Leonard +2500

Odds via BetOnline on 5/23/25 at 6 p.m. ET

The oddsmakers believe Richardson (-350) has a significant edge over Jones (+195) to be the starter.

Most teams are reluctant to give up on first-round picks, especially those taken in the top five. However, this will be a make-or-break year for Richardson. If he doesn’t deliver in 2025, expect the Colts to trade him next offseason.

After spending his first six seasons with the New York Giants, Jones signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Colts back in March.

The Giants released Jones midway through last season after the former first-round pick started the year 2-8.

The Colts are hoping they are getting Jones from 2022, his best season as a pro. Jones threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions while rushing for 708 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jones and the Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round before ultimately losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Divisional Weekend.

The Colts also have rookie Riley Leonard (+2500) on the roster.