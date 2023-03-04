Anthony Richardson, the former Florida Gators quarterback, has been making waves in the NFL draft community with his impressive combine measurements. Richardson was one of the big winners at this week’s NFL Combine.



Richardson Perfect Size for QB

Standing tall at 6-foot-4 and weighing 244 pounds, Richardson has the perfect size for a quarterback. NFL scouts have been excited by his arm talent and his dual-threat abilities on the field.

Richardson has been shooting up draft boards the past few months. The former Florida QB has been compared to NFL superstar Cam Newton, and while living up to that comparison may be a challenge, Richardson’s potential has many teams vying for his services.

Currently, Richardson is listed as the third favorite quarterback behind Bryce Young and CJ Stroud to be the first pick in the NFL Draft with top US sportsbooks. His recent performances have seen him shooting up draft boards over the past few months, and his combine measurements have only further solidified his status as a top pick.

Big Hands, Quick Feet

One of the most notable measurements from Richardson’s combine performance was his hand size, which measured in at 10 1/2 inches. This places his hands among the biggest in the quarterback class, a trait that NFL scouts and executives will undoubtedly love.

Hand size is often seen as an important factor for quarterbacks, as it can affect their ability to grip the ball and throw accurately in poor weather conditions. Richardson’s large hands could give him a significant advantage on the field, especially in cold or wet weather.

One of the most anticipated events of the combine was Richardson’s 40-yard dash. And he did not disappoint. Richardson’s 40-yard dash time was an incredible 4.43 seconds. He wowed scouts and onlookers alike as he blazed down the track.

The official 40 time for @GVOaant Anthony Richardson: 4.43 pic.twitter.com/UFDqMldBcc — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 4, 2023

Richardson Tops QBs Everywhere In NFL Combine

Not only did he excel in the 40, but the rest of his on-field drills were exceptional. Here is how he ranked among quarterbacks in the drills:

Height: 6′ 4 1/4″ – 1st

Weight: 244 – 1st

40-yard dash: 4.43 – 1st

Vertical: 40.5″ – 1st

Broad: 10’9″ – 1st

It was truly a remarkable performance and one that is likely to endear him to NFL executives and scouts. If the hype was getting out of hand prior to the combine, this will take it to a whole new level. Teams will be in love with his ceiling, and that could push him even further up draft boards.

He is currently +375 at BetOnline to be the first pick in the NFL Draft, and that could well prove a decent value bet with concerns over Bryce Young’s size.

NFL scouts will love Richardson’s size and potential. His combination of height, weight, and arm talent make him an attractive prospect for any team in need of a quarterback. While living up to the comparison to Cam Newton may be a challenge, Richardson’s performance at the combine has shown that he has what it takes to succeed at the next level.

With the NFL draft quickly approaching, all eyes will be on Richardson and his potential to become a star in the league.