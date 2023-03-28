The 2023 NFL Draft is one month away, and Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to go within the first five picks. The talented prospect could be the NFL’s next emerging star. Which team will take a shot on Richardson? Find out Richardson’s odds to be drafted by each team.
#Panthers HC Frank Reich calls Anthony Richardson an “exciting” prospect. He said there are moments on film that “scream top pick.” He isn’t discouraged by Richardson’s completion percentage, though he admits it’s lower than you’d want.
— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 28, 2023
Anthony Richardson Is One Of The Top Prospects In This Year’s Class
Out of all the quarterback prospects, Richardson is the best athlete in the group.
At the 2023 NFL Combine, Richardson’s athleticism was on full display as the 6’4″, 244-pound quarterback ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, the fourth fastest time by a QB since 2000.
Richardson cleared 40.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10’9″ in the broad jump, both record numbers for a quarterback.
The physical gifts are one of the reasons why Richardson is in play to be the number one overall pick. However, the lack of experience (13 games as a starter at Florida) and low completion percentage (53.8% in 2022) have most draft experts putting Richardson as the third-rated QB behind Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young.
Anthony Richardson NFL Draft 2023 Odds
ANTHONY RICHARDSON FLIPPED A SWITCH 😱
(via @GatorsFB)pic.twitter.com/TItE8uVrEb
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 16, 2022
Which team will draft Richardson?
BetOnline lists the Indianapolis Colts (+150) as the favorite to land Richardson. The Colts need a quarterback as they released QB Matt Ryan to start the offseason. With a new head coach, former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, and the No. 4 pick in the draft, Indianapolis will strongly consider a quarterback like Richardson if he’s still on the board.
The Detroit Lions (+200) are slightly behind the Colts with the next-best odds. The Lions were one of the surprises in 2022-2023, winning nine games. Lions quarterback Jared Goff finished in the top 10 in multiple categories, including passing yards (4,438) and passing touchdowns (29). The Lions would most likely need to trade up from No. 6, but having Goff would allow Richardson to learn and develop instead of jumping right in as the starter.
The Seattle Seahawks (+300), Carolina Panthers (+700), and Las Vegas Raiders (+700) round out the top five.
View the entire odds chart via BetOnline below.
|
Which Team Will Draft Anthony Richardson?
|Odds
|Play
|Indianapolis Colts
|+150
|Detroit Lions
|+200
|Seattle Seahawks
|+300
|Carolina Panthers
|+700
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+700
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+1200
|Houston Texans
|+1400
|Washington Commanders
|+2500
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+2500
|Tennessee Titans
|+4000
|New York Jets
|+5000
|New Orleans
|+5000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+5000
|New England Patriots
|+5000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+6600
|Miami Dolphins
|+10000
|Green Bay Packers
|+10000
|Los Angeles Rams
|+10000
|Denver Broncos
|+10000
|New York Giants
|+15000
|San Francisco
|+15000
|Chicago Bears
|+15000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+15000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+20000
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+20000
|Cleveland Browns
|+30000
|Buffalo Bills
|+30000
|Kansas Chiefs
|+30000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+30000
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+30000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+30000
