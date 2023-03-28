The 2023 NFL Draft is one month away, and Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to go within the first five picks. The talented prospect could be the NFL’s next emerging star. Which team will take a shot on Richardson? Find out Richardson’s odds to be drafted by each team.

#Panthers HC Frank Reich calls Anthony Richardson an “exciting” prospect. He said there are moments on film that “scream top pick.” He isn’t discouraged by Richardson’s completion percentage, though he admits it’s lower than you’d want. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 28, 2023

Anthony Richardson Is One Of The Top Prospects In This Year’s Class

Out of all the quarterback prospects, Richardson is the best athlete in the group.

At the 2023 NFL Combine, Richardson’s athleticism was on full display as the 6’4″, 244-pound quarterback ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, the fourth fastest time by a QB since 2000.

Richardson cleared 40.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10’9″ in the broad jump, both record numbers for a quarterback.

The physical gifts are one of the reasons why Richardson is in play to be the number one overall pick. However, the lack of experience (13 games as a starter at Florida) and low completion percentage (53.8% in 2022) have most draft experts putting Richardson as the third-rated QB behind Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young.

Anthony Richardson NFL Draft 2023 Odds

Which team will draft Richardson?

BetOnline lists the Indianapolis Colts (+150) as the favorite to land Richardson. The Colts need a quarterback as they released QB Matt Ryan to start the offseason. With a new head coach, former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, and the No. 4 pick in the draft, Indianapolis will strongly consider a quarterback like Richardson if he’s still on the board.

The Detroit Lions (+200) are slightly behind the Colts with the next-best odds. The Lions were one of the surprises in 2022-2023, winning nine games. Lions quarterback Jared Goff finished in the top 10 in multiple categories, including passing yards (4,438) and passing touchdowns (29). The Lions would most likely need to trade up from No. 6, but having Goff would allow Richardson to learn and develop instead of jumping right in as the starter.

The Seattle Seahawks (+300), Carolina Panthers (+700), and Las Vegas Raiders (+700) round out the top five.

View the entire odds chart via BetOnline below.

Which Team Will Draft Anthony Richardson? Odds Play Indianapolis Colts +150 Detroit Lions +200 Seattle Seahawks +300 Carolina Panthers +700 Las Vegas Raiders +700 Baltimore Ravens +1000 Atlanta Falcons +1200 Houston Texans +1400 Washington Commanders +2500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2500 Tennessee Titans +4000 New York Jets +5000 New Orleans +5000 Minnesota Vikings +5000 New England Patriots +5000 Arizona Cardinals +6600 Miami Dolphins +10000 Green Bay Packers +10000 Los Angeles Rams +10000 Denver Broncos +10000 New York Giants +15000 San Francisco +15000 Chicago Bears +15000 Dallas Cowboys +15000 Pittsburgh Steelers +20000 Philadelphia Eagles +20000 Cleveland Browns +30000 Buffalo Bills +30000 Kansas Chiefs +30000 Los Angeles Chargers +30000 Cincinnati Bengals +30000 Jacksonville Jaguars +30000

