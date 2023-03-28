NFL News and Rumors

Anthony Richardson NFL Draft 2023 Odds: Colts, Lions Among Favorites

Dan Girolamo
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson throws a ball.

The 2023 NFL Draft is one month away, and Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to go within the first five picks. The talented prospect could be the NFL’s next emerging star. Which team will take a shot on Richardson? Find out Richardson’s odds to be drafted by each team.

Anthony Richardson Is One Of The Top Prospects In This Year’s Class

Out of all the quarterback prospects, Richardson is the best athlete in the group.

At the 2023 NFL Combine, Richardson’s athleticism was on full display as the 6’4″, 244-pound quarterback ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, the fourth fastest time by a QB since 2000.

Richardson cleared 40.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10’9″ in the broad jump, both record numbers for a quarterback.

The physical gifts are one of the reasons why Richardson is in play to be the number one overall pick. However, the lack of experience (13 games as a starter at Florida) and low completion percentage (53.8% in 2022) have most draft experts putting Richardson as the third-rated QB behind Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young.

Anthony Richardson NFL Draft 2023 Odds

Which team will draft Richardson?

BetOnline lists the Indianapolis Colts (+150) as the favorite to land Richardson. The Colts need a quarterback as they released QB Matt Ryan to start the offseason. With a new head coach, former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, and the No. 4 pick in the draft, Indianapolis will strongly consider a quarterback like Richardson if he’s still on the board.

The Detroit Lions (+200) are slightly behind the Colts with the next-best odds. The Lions were one of the surprises in 2022-2023, winning nine games. Lions quarterback Jared Goff finished in the top 10 in multiple categories, including passing yards (4,438) and passing touchdowns (29). The Lions would most likely need to trade up from No. 6, but having Goff would allow Richardson to learn and develop instead of jumping right in as the starter.

The Seattle Seahawks (+300), Carolina Panthers (+700), and Las Vegas Raiders (+700) round out the top five.

View the entire odds chart via BetOnline below.

Which Team Will Draft Anthony Richardson?
 Odds Play
Indianapolis Colts +150 BetOnline logo
Detroit Lions +200 BetOnline logo
Seattle Seahawks +300 BetOnline logo
Carolina Panthers +700 BetOnline logo
Las Vegas Raiders +700 BetOnline logo
Baltimore Ravens +1000 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Falcons +1200 BetOnline logo
Houston Texans +1400 BetOnline logo
Washington Commanders +2500 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2500 BetOnline logo
Tennessee Titans +4000 BetOnline logo
New York Jets +5000 BetOnline logo
New Orleans +5000 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Vikings +5000 BetOnline logo
New England Patriots +5000 BetOnline logo
Arizona Cardinals +6600 BetOnline logo
Miami Dolphins +10000 BetOnline logo
Green Bay Packers +10000 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Rams +10000 BetOnline logo
Denver Broncos +10000 BetOnline logo
New York Giants +15000 BetOnline logo
San Francisco +15000 BetOnline logo
Chicago Bears +15000 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys +15000 BetOnline logo
Pittsburgh Steelers +20000 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles +20000 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Browns +30000 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +30000 BetOnline logo
Kansas Chiefs +30000 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Chargers +30000 BetOnline logo
Cincinnati Bengals +30000 BetOnline logo
Jacksonville Jaguars  +30000 BetOnline logo

 

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
